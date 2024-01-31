Manchester United are thought to be in talks to sign a new "monster" midfielder for Erik ten Hag, with just hours remaining of the January transfer window.

Man Utd transfer rumours

The Red Devils and Sir Jim Ratcliffe are yet to make a marque signing in 2024, with the focus this month being on sending a number of players out on loan. Donny van de Beek, Jadon Sancho and Hannibal Mejbri have left Old Trafford on temporary deals, joining Eintracht Frankfurt, Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla respectively.

The club have lived up to their promise of being quiet in the January market, with Chief Operating Officer Collette Roche saying last month:

"We are not expecting it [the January transfer window] to be particularly busy. There will always be the possibility of deals around the edges of the squad, particularly in terms of finding opportunities for players who are not playing as much football as they would like.

"However, we have always been consistent in saying that we do not see January as the optimal time to do business and our recruitment strategy remains focused on summer windows.”

Despite these comments, it looks as if discussions are open over a possible big-money deal for a new midfielder, with time still left to pursue a late January transfer, as shown following rumours about a move for Espanyol striker Martin Braithwaite advancing.

Man Utd in Morten Hjulmand talks

According to reports from Record in Portugal, relayed by CaughtOffside, Man Utd are in talks over a move for Sporting CP midfielder Morten Hjulmand, who has a £68m release clause.

They claim that the Red Devils, and by extension Ratcliffe and INEOS, understand the conditions of a deal, however, Sporting are even thinking about making Hjulmand captain as they aim to persuade him to stay in Portugal.

Hjulmand, a Denmark international, can play as a defensive, central or attacking midfielder, so would offer plenty of versatility to Ten Hag’s options, should a move materialise either now or in the summer.

The 24-year-old came through the FC Copenhagen academy and has gone on to ply his trade in Austria and Italy with Admira Wacker and Lecce. He moved to Sporting in the summer and has gone from strength to strength, with his Transfermarkt valuation currently standing at a career-high €26m.

Journalist Zach Lowy called him a "monster" when it comes to recovering possession earlier in the season, saying he appears to be a perfect replacement for Manuel Ugarte, who left Portugal for Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

Therefore, the Red Devils could see Hjulmand as a long-term replacement for Casmeiro, who will turn 32 next month, and by the looks of things, a deal is one to keep an eye on.