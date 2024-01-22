Heading into the transfer window, Manchester United made clear that supporters shouldn't expect many fireworks. Loan moves were said to be a possibility, with footbball director John Murtough telling a fans' forum that there could be additions "around the edges of the squad", most likely in the form of players "who are not playing as much football as they would like".

Part of the reason United have played down the chances of major permanent incomings is that they're constrained by Financial Fair Play rules as they work to ensure compliance. However, they have opened up some breathing room by offloading Jadon Sancho to Borussia Dortmund on loan, with the Bundesliga club covering some of his wages.

Erik ten Hag ideally wanted to add another forward, with £72m summer signing Rasmus Hojlund only able to find the net twice in the Premier League so far, and United may now have the capacity to do so.

One player who's thought to be open to the idea of moving to Old Trafford is Bayern Munich's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. Fabrizio Romano recently told GiveMeSport that the Cameroonian would be a "candidate" if the Red Devils "decide to attack the situation strongly", and it seems they have now taken action.

Man Utd open Choupo-Moting talks

According to French football journalist Seb Ecrivain, Man Utd are now "in contact" with Bayern over Choupo-Moting. The club are "considering" a six-month loan deal that would be seen to "provide a solution to Ten Hag".

Significantly, it's thought that the deal would cost "a minimal amount", though it's not clear whether that refers to the loan fee, the salary contributions or both. Ecrivain adds "to be continued" at the end of his tweet, so we can expect more developments shortly.

Choupo-Moting can help transform Hojlund

Choupo-Moting may fit Murtough's aforementioned criteria as a player sure to be frustrated by a lack of game time. While he's appeared in all but one Bundesliga game for Bayern so far, he's only started three, condemned by the historic form of summer signing Harry Kane. Kane has scored more goals (22) than anybody else in Europe's big five leagues so far this season, and also equalled Robert Lewandowski's record for the most in the first half of a Bundesliga season.

United have seen flashes of promise from Hojlund in recent games with a match-winning effort against Aston Villa to open his Premier League account and then a goal and an assist in the 2-2 draw against Spurs last time out. There may be a temptation, then, to stick with the Dane as the starting number nine, and entrust Choupo-Moting to be a prolific bench presence.

Since he joined Bayern in 2020, he's scored seven goals as a substitute, and this could solve a clear issue for Ten Hag. As the table below shows, United had the most impactful bench in the league last season, but this year, they're down in lower mid-table for the same metrics.

This season League rank Last season League rank Subs made 85 8th 149 7th Goals from subs 3 =12th 12 1st Goal involvements from subs 4 14th 15 2nd

You might question why Choupo-Moting would accept playing second fiddle to Hojlund, but he'd certainly have a much bigger chance of dislodging him than he would Kane given the vast gulf in the output of those two players this season. This, then, may be a deal that makes sense for all parties.