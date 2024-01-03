Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to make a “special” star one of his first Manchester United signings, according to a new report.

Man Utd’s January plans

With Ratcliffe taking control of sporting decisions at Old Trafford from the Glazers, some Red Devils supporters may be hoping to see the club active in the winter window.

That’s because Erik ten Hag’s side have had a mixed season to date, with back-to-back away defeats in the Premier League to West Ham and Nottingham Forest sandwiched in-between a dramatic comeback victory over Aston Villa.

The club now have the chance to bolster their squad this month, but it looks as if attention could be on moving some players out before any arrive. Recent reports have claimed that United are ready to accept an offer for Raphael Varane this month, with Jadon Sancho returning to Borussia Dortmund also on the cards.

When it comes to incomings, The Athletic shared a Man Utd transfer update earlier this week, saying that not a lot of money looks set to be available to Ten Hag this month but ‘United might squeeze out another low-cost loan’ for a new forward with RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner and Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy thought to be options.

Man Utd targeting Michael Olise

With January additions seemingly limited, Ratcliffe and INEOS may have their eyes on making their mark in the summer, and it looks as if a move or a Premier League star is on the cards.

According to The Evening Standard’s Nizaar Kinsella, Man Utd are interested in making Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise ‘one of the first signings’ of the Ratcliffe era at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are planning a squad overhaul in the summer and are targeting Olise, who is ‘viewed as a player who could help revitalise United’s woeful attack’. He has a release clause in his new Crystal Palace contract, with his previous clause sitting at £35m before he signed new terms at Selhurst Park.

The 22-year-old has gone from strength to strength since moving to Palace from Reading in 2021 and has already enjoyed his best goalscoring season in the top flight, netting five times in nine appearances. (Michael Olise stats – Transfermarkt)

Primarily a right-winger, Olise has also featured as an attacking midfielder, central midfielder and on the left, showing the versatility he could offer at Old Trafford. He even scored a brilliant late free-kick against United last season at Selhurst Park.

Praised by teammate Joel Ward, Olise has been labelled a "special talent who could "go onto new heights".

“Michael’s a special talent. The world’s his oyster and he’s just getting better and better from game to game, so I think he’s going to go onto new heights and set the bar. If he continues that way, he’s going to go on to special things.”

Olise was wanted by Chelsea last year but decided to stay put at Palace, but following this update, as 2024 progresses, a move for the attacker could be one to keep an eye on.