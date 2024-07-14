After many of Manchester United's attacking players struggled to find the back of the net last season, it appears that Erik ten Hag has made contact with a new winger for his side.

Red Devils' forwards struggle in front of goal

When the inquest into Man Utd's eighth-placed finish in the Premier League last season takes place, it is likely that many will point towards the Red Devils' failure to score as the root cause of their struggles.

United scored 57 league goals last season, leaving them on a negative goal difference for the first time in their Premier League history. The goal tally put up by United also paled in comparison to the league's top six, with the Red Devils scoring 39 fewer goals than their rivals Manchester City.

Despite Bruno Fernandes and Rasmus Hojlund both notching on 10 occasions in the league last season, many of the Red Devils' supporting cast struggled to back up their star players.

Man Utd Premier League goalscorers 2023/24 Games played Goals scored Marcus Rashford 33 7 Alejandro Garnacho 36 7 Antony 29 1 Mason Mount 14 1 Anthony Martial 13 1

In their quest to find new attacking talent, United have already made moves for a number of new players. The club are said to have had internal discussions about Premier League duo Ivan Toney and Dominic Calvert-Lewin. This report follows the recent news of Joshua Zirkzee completing a move to Old Trafford after the Red Devils agreed on a deal for the Bologna talisman.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe eager to further bolster United's forward line, it appears that the Red Devils have joined the race for a highly-rated winger.

As relayed by Sport Witness, the Spanish press are claiming that Ten Hag has spoken to Girona’s Viktor Tsygankov as United join the list of suitors for the Ukrainian winger. Whilst the Red Devils are yet to make an official approach for the player, they have contacted his agent as they look to pursue him shortly.

Tsygankov has a €30million (£25million) release clause inserted into his current deal with Girona which will make him an attractive prospect for numerous sides this summer and that fee isn't thought to be an issue for United. The 26-year-old's stats for last season saw him contribute eight goals and seven assists in the league as Girona clinched Champions League football.

Whilst Ukraine's time at EURO 2024 did not go to plan, Tsygankov has long stood out as one of his nation's brightest stars. Speaking on the player back in 2016, former Dynamo Kyiv coach Serhiy Rebrov said of the player:

"He is Dynamo's future. It's no coincidence he made his first start in a Champions League game and he really took his chance, providing an assist against Napoli. If he hones his natural talent the right way, he will have a great career."

With Ratcliffe and Co clearly on the lookout for new attackers this summer, United could do a lot worse than bringing Tsygankov to OId Trafford this summer.