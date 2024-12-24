Manchester United are getting "ready" to try and sign one of Italian football's most-revered stars amid reports that he has a "high chance" of leaving his parent club.

Manchester United's left-back woes continue

United are having, as they have done for many years now, a crisis at left-back. The perennially injured Luke Shaw is out again and there is currently no idea when he will return, while Tyrell Malacia has only just returned after over a year out, and has struggled for form.

In the 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth at the weekend, the Dutchman was hooked at half-time after a lacklustre display that saw him struggle to deal with excellent Justin Kluivert, who scored Bournemouth's second goal from the penalty spot in the day. Some fans have since called for Malacia to "never play for Manchester United again".

United's problems at left-back have also been exacerbated by the poor form of Diogo Dalot, and the fact that new manager Ruben Amorim likes to play with three central defenders and two wing-backs.

United simply don't possess players who can operate effectively in those new-look, wide roles right now, perhaps other than Noussair Mazraoui, however he is far comfortable on the right flank than on the left.

United "ready" to sign Theo Hernandez

To solve their woes at left-back, United are reportedly gearing up to try and sign AC Milan and France ace Theo Hernandez. The 27-year-old is contracted with Milan until 2026, but has found himself out of favour with manager Paolo Fonseca in recent weeks.

Hernandez only came on from the bench against Hellas Verona this weekend, while last week, he didn't feature at all against Genoa. MilanLive, per Sports Witness, report that the player's agent has had a meeting with the Rossoneri, but that no progress has been made when it comes to a new deal.

As a result, the chances of Hernandez leaving the San Siro in the near future are "very high", claims MilanLive, and the Red Devils are said to be "ready to go on the attack" for the defender.

Hernandez, who is valued at £42 million, is widely regarded as one of the best left-backs in the world and would certainly be a huge upgrade on the current options United possess in his position. Milan legend Paolo Maldini is among Hernandez's admirers. Back in September, the France international hit his 29th goal for Milan, leveling the former captain’s club record for goals scored by a defender.

“Victory and 29 goals with Milan. Pleased to equal my idol, Paolo Maldini. Forza Milan,” Hernandez wrote on Instagram after scoring in a 3-0 win over Lecce.

Maldini responded: “Grande Theo. The small difference is that I did it over 25 years, it took you just five! You are special.”