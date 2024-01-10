Manchester United are in the market for deals this window and have now been told how much they will need to pay in order to acquire a key target, according to a report.

Who are Man United's transfer targets?

Despite the excitement surrounding the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and company at Old Trafford, there is a yearning among supporters for new players to be announced at Manchester United to help combat their mixed fortunes in the Premier League.

Erik ten Hag will be eager to ensure capable reinforcements pitch up in the North West and a striking addition is reportedly on his transfer wishlist. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Red Devils have held tentative conversations regarding Bayern Munich's Eric Choupo-Moting, Stuttgart forward Serhou Guirassy and Borussia Dortmund attacker Donyell Malen.

Related All confirmed Premier League done deals: January transfer window 2024 With the January transfer window now upon us, FFC has all the info for tracking your club's winter transfer activity.

Romano told the outlet: "To be honest, Manchester United never had the concrete negotiation with RB Leipzig. United had a discussion with Timo Werner's agent just to understand the conditions of the deal. How was the situation around Timo Werner for the January window, but Manchester United.

"United never decided to proceed for the proper negotiation for the transfer of Timo Werner. So they had the same kind of discussion for example with the agents of Choupo-Moting, with the agents of Donyell Malen, with the agents of Serhou Guirassy. All players that could be available on the January transfer market with different conditions."

Queens Park goalkeeper Callan McKenna is believed to be in advanced talks over a move to Old Trafford; nevertheless, he is likely to be one for the future and will take a few years to develop into a senior player. Now, fresh reports suggest that United have been told the price tag of a key target who they have already seen their advances rejected for this month.

Manchester United bid for Morten Hjulmand

According to The Sun, Manchester United offered Facundo Pellistri in exchange for Sporting CP midfielder Morten Hjulmand; however, their bid has been knocked back by the Portuguese giants, who have since laid down the law regarding the Denmark international.

Morten Hjulmand key statistics in 2023/24 - Liga Portugal (Sofascore) Big chances created 2 Tackles per game 2.1 Balls recovered per game 5.7 Clearances per game 1.0 Accurate passes per game 42.8 (87%) Average match rating 7.06/10

Ruben Amorim's men would require the Red Devils to trigger the 24-year-old's release clause before sanctioning a deal, which is believed to sit at the £69 million mark. United have scouted him in both domestic and European action this term; meanwhile, Christian Eriksen is close friends with the Kastrup-born man and acts as his mentor on international duty.

Hjulmand, who has been praised for his tenacious qualities by Italian journalists, had made 23 appearances in all competitions this campaign, registering one goal and two assists (Hjulmand statistics - Transfermarkt).

The Red Devils have managed to unearth starlet Kobbie Mainoo as a first-team regular and slotting Hjulmand in beside him and Bruno Fernandes could provide Ten Hag with a nicely balanced engine room for years to come.