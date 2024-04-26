A significant update has emerged regarding Manchester United's interest in Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, courtesy of journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The Red Devils clearly need to make a lot of signings once the summer transfer window arrives, with additions needed all over the pitch. Erik ten Hag's side have been consistently unconvincing all season long and only new faces will help them become more of a force moving forward.

One player who has emerged as a primary transfer option for United is Branthwaite, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe pushing to sign the "top target" in a potential £80m move.

The Englishman has enjoyed such an impressive season in an Everton shirt, standing out for a struggling side, not to mention scoring the opening goal in his side's 2-0 win over Liverpool in the Premier League on Wednesday night, making himself even more of a Goodison hero.

Branthwaite has been excellent all season long, however, starting 31 of the Blues' league games, averaging 4.5 clearances and 2.7 aerial duel wins per game. The 21-year-old has put himself in contention to make England's Euro 2024 squad this summer and a move to United could only see his reputation grow more in the coming years.

Branthwaite to Man Utd latest

Now, a significant update has now dropped regarding the Red Devils' summer move for the Everton man, in what acts as a big boost for Ratcliffe and everyone associated with the club.

According to Football Insider's O'Rourke, Manchester United are now confident of completing the signing of Branthwaite before Everton's next financial deadline of June 30, for a fee between £60m-70m.

Branthwaite is exactly the kind of profile that United need to be looking at this summer, considering he is a young player who is already a key starter for a Premier League side, and should only get better with age.

Jarrad Branthwaite's Premier League stats this season Total Appearances 31 Starts 31 Goals 3 Assists 0 Clearances per game 4.5 Aerial duel wins per game 2.7 Tackles per game 1.9

The England international hasn't looked remotely out of place alongside the far more experienced James Tarkowski this season, and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has lauded him: "Branthwaite has been outstanding. I think this lad is pretty special. He's a big part of why Everton in my eyes have a good chance of staying up, him and his partnership with [James] Tarkowski."

That further outlines what a talent Branthwaite is, and it could be that Ratcliffe sees him as the perfect long-term option alongside Lisandro Martinez at the heart of United's defence.

Harry Maguire deserves praise for some improved form this season, but at 31 years of age, he doesn't represent the future, and the same applies to Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans, both of whom have been injury-prone this season.