BBC pundit Micah Richards has lauded a rumoured Manchester United transfer target, admitting he is blown away by his quality and telling Wolves fans they won't be able to keep him.

Ratcliffe eyeing big transformation at Man Utd

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made a bullish start to life as the Red Devils' part owner, and so many players have been linked with moves to Old Trafford of late. Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite is seen as a major summer transfer target, but there is concern that Manchester City also want to snap him up, while Real Madrid are in the mix too.

Another rumoured target is Juventus and France central midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who will be a free agent at the end of the campaign, assuming he doesn't sign an extension with the Serie A side. He is currently earning £148,000 per week, so big wages would have to be offered in order to at least match his current situation.

In goal, Andre Onana has improved after a tricky start to life at United earlier in the season, but it still looks as though Ratcliffe could be eyeing a replacement for him, with Real Madrid stopper Andriy Lunin has been backed to seal a move to Old Trafford in the summer window. He will again be behind Thibaut Courtois in the pecking order once the Belgian is back from injury, so another challenge could appeal.

Micah Richards wowed by Man Utd target

Speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast [via The Boot Room], Richards lauded Manchester United target Joao Gomes for his performance in Brazil's 1-0 win over England on Saturday. The 23 year-old is seen as a long-term replacement for Casemiro after a fantastic season with Wolves, with reports claiming he is a Ratcliffe-type signing.

"We have to give a shout out to Gomes at Wolves, oh my word. What a player he is by the way. I didn’t have a team sheet or my glasses on so I was like who is that one and the producer John said 'stop being daft you know who that is'. "And Gomes he is a player by the way. We don’t get to see Wolves too much on TV, but seeing him up close and personal. His touches, and seeing him when he wins the ball back, his weight of ball forward. Sorry Wolves fans, he is going to the top level."

Gomes vs. Mainoo in the Premier League this season Gomes Mainoo Appearances 24 14 Starts 22 14 Goals 2 1 Assists 1 0 Pass completion rate 82.5% 85.2% Tackles per game 3.5 1.7 Key passes per game 0.6 0.5

The 23-year-old has started 22 matches in the Premier League this season, proving to be a strong performer at the heart of Gary O'Neil's midfield, and his manager has heaped praise on him, saying: "He’s a super talent. There’s that language barrier as well that he works hard on."

United's midfield needs fresh young quality added to it, with Casemiro and Christian Eriksen past their best and not representing the future, and Gomes could be a fantastic long-term partner for Kobbie Mainoo in the middle of the park.