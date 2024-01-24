Manchester United are reportedly ready to revamp their defence this summer as they try to recover from what's shaping up to be a miserable season. The Red Devils, already out of Europe this season, are in danger of missing out on qualification for next year after dropping down to eighth place in the Premier League table following Brighton's goalless draw with Wolves on Monday night.

There have already been conversations about a defensive clearout in response, with multiple players at risk. United have elected not to exercise their option to extend Raphael Varane's contract by a further year, so he could leave as a free agent in the summer, as could 2023 free agent signing Jonny Evans.

Man Utd's centre-backs Age Contract expires Option for a further year? Jonny Evans 36 2024 No Raphael Varane 30 2024 Yes Harry Maguire 30 2025 Yes Victor Lindelof 29 2025 No Lisandro Martinez 26 2027 Yes

Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans are also up for sale for the right price, and so United could potentially have to recruit multiple new centre-halves to ensure they're well-stocked. Journalist Fabrizio Romano has some news on possible incomings below.

Ten Hag and United hard at work on new defender

Speaking to The United Stand, Romano says United are planning to sign a "top centre-back" in the summer transfer window and have been working on the position with their talent-spotters since the early autumn. Erik ten Hag himself is an active participant in the process as United potentially look to sign one player on the road to becoming world-class as well as one in their prime.

“The next centre-back is going to be a crucial signing in the summer. This is something they are already working with the scouting dept with Erik ten Hag involved since the end of September. They had some internal discussions on a new centre-back and they had this plan to sign a top centre-back in the summer.”

“It could be two centre-backs. A top one, and maybe a one for present and future. It is going to be a really important decision.”

De Ligt among possible targets

The natural question to ask, then, is who United will go out and get. One candidate is Bayern Munich's Matthijs de Ligt, who played under Ten Hag at Ajax and could leave Germany this season if his club receive a suitable offer after he fell down the pecking order. United are interested in the dissatisfied Dutchman, and it unsurprisingly looks as if the manager is the driving force behind that one.

Beyond that, there are two players who could fit the aforementioned rising star mould. The first is Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite, who has impressed the Old Trafford hierarchy with his displays this season. That move, though, may be tricky to pull off amid interest from Real Madrid and a reported £100m price tag.

The second, Jean-Clair Todibo, may be easier to land given that new United shareholder Jim Ratcliffe is also the owner of Nice. The 20-time champions are thought to be in pole position for the Frenchman, who's been described as their main target.