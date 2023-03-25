Sky Sports presenter Joe Thomlinson has claimed that Manchester United should aim to sign Evan Ferguson in the summer transfer window.

How has Evan Ferguson performed?

The Republic of Ireland international has been in sensational form this season, netting seven goals in all competitions in his first full season in the Brighton & Hove Albion first team.

The 18-year-old is well on his way to becoming one of the stars of the future and has even previously admitted to supporting Man United.

Speaking on Football Daily's YouTube channel, Thomlinson suggested that Ferguson could be one of two strikers United sign this summer as they aim to add more firepower to the squad.

"I think Manchester United should be extremely interested in Evan Ferguson in the striking role.

"I don't necessarily think he'd be the starter, but if you can go out and get a player and Evan Ferguson, I think he's an extremely exciting talent, honestly. The recruitment at Brighton, to bring him in from Bohemians, I think, over in Ireland... he's just different gravy.

"[His] hold-up play is spectacular; when he drops deeper, his passing range is amazing. Brilliant finisher, very physical for his age. He's still only 18!

"He is outrageous."

Which striker should Man United sign?

It seems Erik ten Hag is eyeing up a centre-forward as a priority this summer, with Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen the two main candidates linked ahead of the transfer window.

Depending on the futures of Wout Weghorst and Anthony Martial, United may even need two strikers before next season, and Ferguson could be the ideal young understudy to a more proven forward.

If Kane joined, the 29-year-old would undoubtedly be the first choice, while Ferguson could play a backup role before eventually replacing him in the long run as a starter if all goes to plan.

However, if 24-year-old Osimhen signed from Napoli, United may not look at the £3k-per-week teenager given that the Nigerian would, in theory, be the first-choice striker for both the short and long term.

United's decisions over Kane and Osimhen could therefore determine whether or not they push for Ferguson. If Osimhen is Ten Hag's desired choice, extending the stay of loanee Weghorst as experienced cover would probably be a better decision rather than signing two young talents players in the same position.

If Kane arrives with the next three or four seasons in mind, we think having Ferguson as a ready-made replacement would be the ideal scenario for the future.