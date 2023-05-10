Journalist Dean Jones has suggested that Manchester United outcast Mason Greenwood wouldn't be welcome at any other side in English football amid rumours surrounding his future.

What's the latest news involving Mason Greenwood?

The Sun have claimed that Greenwood could be offered a chance to continue his career at Juventus, with the option of a long-term loan deal said to be a possibility by the outlet.

As per the report, the 21-year-old has not played for the club since last year due to allegations of rape and assault, which were dropped earlier this year. Greenwood has been training alone away from Manchester United's Carrington complex, though Juventus, Roma and AC Milan retain an interest in the player.

The Mirror cite that he is still currently suspended by Manchester United as they carry out an internal investigation into affairs. The Red Devils made a statement following the news of his charges being dropped, stating: "Manchester United notes the decision of the Crown Prosecution Service that all charges against Mason Greenwood have been dropped. The club will now conduct its own process before determining next steps. We will not make any further comment until that process is complete."

It isn't thought that Greenwood has any future at Old Trafford and any decision on this will be dealt with by the club directly rather than management staff.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones has suggested that Greenwood may go abroad as the 'backlash' over the striker signing for another club in England would be immense.

Jones told FFC: "It would be really interesting if Juve went down this route. I can't see Greenwood being welcomed at any English clubs in the near future and I think there'll be a backlash if anyone was just trying to sign him. So you know, there probably is an element of going abroad that might suit him if that can happen."

What next for Manchester United?

Off-field situations will be dealt with by the powers that be at Manchester United, leaving manager Erik Ten Hag to focus on the task at hand on the pitch.

The Red Devils are embroiled in a battle for the Premier League top-four and sit fourth in the table, just one point above Liverpool in fifth; however, they have played a game less than their bitter rivals.

Manchester United face Wolverhampton Wanderers, Bournemouth, Chelsea and Fulham in their last four league fixtures, before taking on Manchester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley in early June for a chance to win another piece of silverware.

Ten Hag will be fully focused on trying to make sure his side finish this term with a flourish and will leave matters outwith his control to whom they may concern.