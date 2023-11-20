Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is keen on adding reinforcements at Old Trafford and is now believed to be eyeing a high-profile star in the North West, according to a recent report.

It is fair to say that Manchester United have endured a topsy-turvy start to the campaign that hasn't come without its issues for Ten Hag, as he looks to build on a solid debut campaign in charge at Old Trafford.

At present, the Red Devils occupy sixth place in the Premier League standings, having taken 21 points from their opening 12 fixtures, which have yielded seven victories and five defeats in total. Nevertheless, bringing in additional bodies in January will be crucial for the Red Devils as they look to keep pace in the hunt for Champions League football.

According to The Daily Express, one defender is expected to be brought in by Manchester United come the New Year and Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite could be an attainable option that would fit the bill as a ball-playing centre-back for Ten Hag.

The same outlet claim that Manchester United may also look to reignite their interest in Belgium international Amadou Onana, who could potentially replace Casemiro as a shield in front of the back four, with the latter continuing to be linked with a big-money move to the Saudi Pro League.

Outgoings will also be necessary to balance the books at Old Trafford and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has alerted the public that Anthony Martial could be cast aside if a suitable offer arises for his services. Romano stated: "Martial, like some other player at United, remains on the same list: if they receive an important proposal, he could leave. Otherwise, they’re happy to keep him as part of rotations."

Now, Manchester United are believed to be eyeing a high-profile signing at Old Trafford; however, they may need to pay a pretty penny to land their man, according to a fresh report.

Manchester United keen on Ansu Fati

According to FootballTransfers, Manchester United are keen on Barcelona winger Ansu Fati, who is currently impressing on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion, and have reached out to "express their interest". The outlet claim that Fati is keen to return to Barcelona to try and force his way into the first team following the conclusion of his spell at the Amex Stadium.

Ansu Fati at Brighton & Hove Albion - all competitions (Transfermarkt) Appearances 16 Goals 4 Assists 1

However, La Blaugrana are believed to have sent the Spain international to the South Coast to try and put him in the shop window. Arsenal and Liverpool are also monitoring Fati's situation closely, though any suitors may need to shell out a significant fee to land the La Masia graduate.

Labelled "extraordinary" by Barcelona boss Xavi, Fati has a natural goalscorer's instinct, taking on an average of 1.5 shots per match in the Premier League this term (Fati statistics - WhoScored) and finding the back of the net four times in all comeptitions despite limited playing time.

Manchester United could do with more variety in the final third and bringing in Fati could be an exciting addition that would excite the Old Trafford faithful.