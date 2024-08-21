With just over a week left until the transfer window slams shut, Manchester United are now reportedly at an advanced stage in their talks to sign a summer-long target for Erik ten Hag.

Man Utd transfer rumours

The Red Devils have enjoyed an excellent first summer under Sir Jim Ratcliffe and new sporting director Dan Ashworth, adding both attacking and defensive additions. Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui, Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee have all arrived in an impressive window, with the latter even scoring a winning goal on his Premier League debut against Fulham.

Now, those at Old Trafford have the chance to make their summer window perfect by signing a potential long-term replacement for Casemiro. The former Real Madrid midfielder showed all the signs that he was past his best last season, handing Ten Hag quite the problem at the heart of his midfield.

Linked to the likes of Frenkie de Jong, Ederson and Sander Berge as a result, there's been one name who has been the consistent target throughout the summer transfer window and could yet complete a late move.

Now, according to Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth, Manchester United's talks to sign Manuel Ugarte are now advancing in a deal that could be worth a reported £51m.

The former Sporting Club star has already reportedly agreed on personal terms with the Red Devils, who have since been working on a breakthrough with Paris Saint-Germain. That breakthrough looks like it could be on the cards in the final week or so of the window in either a permanent or loan-to-buy deal.

With "cautious optimism", United could yet end their summer by stealing the headlines one last time.

"Wonderful" Ugarte could cap off perfect Man Utd summer

After finishing as low as eighth in the Premier League last season, it wouldn't have been absurd to suggest that Manchester United needed reinforcements all across Ten Hag's side. Months later, of course, that has proved to be exactly the case with Zirkzee improving the frontline, De Ligt and Mazraoui boosting the back four and Ugarte potentially arriving to replace Casemiro in midfield.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Manuel Ugarte Casemiro Progressive Carries 16 12 Tackles Won 57 56 Interceptions 40 18 Ball Recoveries 181 133

Ugarte's work off the ball is most impressive and if Ten Hag wants his side to finally step on the front foot every week without fail, then his ability to recover possession would prove to be vital at the heart of United's midfield.

Dubbed "wonderful" by former PSG manager Luis Enrique, there could still be plenty more to come from Ugarte. At 23 years old, £50m+ may even look like a bargain price for the midfielder in years to come if all goes to plan this summer and beyond at Old Trafford.