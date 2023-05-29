Amid reports the Manchester United board have given the green light to sign Amadou Onana, transfer insider Dean Jones says he could be a huge success at Old Trafford.

The 21-year-old joined Everton last summer for £33.5m but could already be on his way out the club.

Could Manchester United sign Amadou Onana?

Football Insider reports that the Man United have approved a swoop for the Belgian in what could be a transfer worth £60million.

Erik ten Hag wants to add more pace and power to his midfield and is keeping tabs on the Belgian. Chelsea could come in for Onana as well after being rejected in the January transfer window.

Everton may be forced to comply with Financial Fair Play rules which in turn would place them under more pressure to sell Onana to a wealthier club like United or Chelsea.

Could Amadou Onana become a cult hero at Manchester United?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Dean Jones claimed that Onana could become a cult hero at Old Trafford much like Marouane Fellaini was after his £27.5m move in 2013.

He said: "Fellaini probably became a bit of a cult figure in the end at Manchester United, but Onana could be more than that."His all-round game is so good and he's still got room for growth. I think if they can look into that at the end of the season, it would be a really intriguing one."

Onana made 33 Premier League appearances for Everton this season, scoring once and assisting twice. While the Toffees conceded 57 goals in their fight to avoid relegation to the Championship, Onana was a reliable and consistent performer.

Data from Fbref shows that Everton fans could regularly count on him to intervene in dangerous moments. The 21-year-old tackled 71.4% of dribblers he faced (99th percentile) and lost just 0.43 challenges per 90 (98th percentile) which means, on average, he lost just one challenge every two full games.

This kind of resolute defending in midfield is something United could make use of. While Casemiro cuts an intimidating figure in midfield, Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen aren't as much of a defensive threat to opposition teams.

Onana would provide Erik ten Hag with extra muscle in the middle of the park. Standing at 6 foot 3, he also adds that extra height that Premier League managers crave.