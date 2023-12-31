An "outstanding" Manchester United player could now reportedly leave in the January transfer window, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe makes his presence felt.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils' 2-1 defeat away to Nottingham Forest on Saturday was another low point in an increasingly poor season, as they failed to build on the 3-2 win at home to Aston Villa on Boxing Day. It again highlighted a lack of quality within the squad, which is why new signings could come in when the January window opens imminently.

VfB Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy has emerged as a target, following an excellent season to date, but Newcastle United are providing competition for his signature. Meanwhile, defensive issues mean someone could be brought in at the back, too, with Sporting CP and Portugal ace Goncalo Inacio arguably one of the more-linked players.

Some may argue that injuries have been the biggest issue for United, and that not many new signings are required, but in order for Erik ten Hag's side to mount a genuine top-four push in the Premier League, at least one new face may have to arrive.

On the flip side, some supporters may be keen to see the back of certain players, and it looks as though one household name who played vs Forest could be on his way out of OId Trafford in the very near future.

Raphael Varane could leave Man Utd

According to a new update from Football Insider, Raphael Varane could leave Manchester United in January, with the club willing to listen to offers for him.

"Man United are prepared to accept offers for Raphael Varane in the January transfer window, sources have told Football Insider. The 30-year-old’s contract is set to expire this summer with an option to extend for an additional year if triggered by the club.

"As it stands, Varane is free to talk to foreign clubs about a free transfer in January which has caused concern among staff at Old Trafford. United do not want to lose another player on a free transfer and are therefore considering the sale of Varane next month if an appropriate offer is received."

Selling Varane in January could certainly be a risk, considering Lisandro Martinez's lengthy absence, but there is no question that his time at United has become increasingly disappointing. The 30-year-old, on £340,000-a-week, started against Forest on Saturday and was part of a shaky back-line that twice allowed their opponents to score too easily - he got a 5/10 rating from The Manchester Evening News - and he no longer looks like the player who has won four Champions League crowns and many other trophies, although he as been hailed as "outstanding" by former Real Madrid teammate Toni Kroos.

Related Man Utd being personally pushed to sign "outrageous" striker by Ten Hag The Old Trafford board have been asked to make a move for an overseas centre-forward.

For that reason, should a big offer arrive for Varane in January, United should certainly consider accepting it, before bringing in a younger, less injury-prone centre-back as soon as possible, such as Inacio, making this one to watch over the coming weeks.