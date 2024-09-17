Manchester United are among the clubs interested in signing a Champions League winner, according to a new report. The Red Devils got back to winning ways over the weekend as they beat Southampton, and they will be looking to make it two wins in just a couple of days as they face Barnsley in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

Man United transfer news

United added five new players to their squad over the course of the summer, but it appears as though their hierarchy is keen to get ahead of the rest when it comes to their next transfer targets.

Since the transfer window has been shut, United have been linked with several players who could be transfer targets for January or the 2025 summer transfer window. The Red Devils are said to be keeping an eye on Martin Baturina of Dinamo Zagreb after watching him during the recent international break. United had scouts in place for Croatia’s games, and they are said to have followed Baturina back to Zagreb.

As well as looking at Baturina, United have also sent scouts to Norway to watch Sverre Nypan in action for Rosenborg. The 17-year-old impressed against the Red Devils in pre-season, and United are said to have kept an eye on the player, with them having someone present on Sunday to watch him in action.

Nypan is said to be a fan of the Premier League side, so that could give them the edge when it comes to a transfer race, as Bayer Leverkusen also had scouts in attendance. Baturina and Nypan are two up-and-coming talents that United appear to be keeping a close eye on, but the Red Devils also have their eye on a more experienced player ahead of the next transfer window.

Man United are keen on “world-class” star

According to The Sun, relayed by the Metro, Manchester United are interested in signing Leon Goretzka of Bayern Munich, but they face competition from West Ham United.

Goretzka is said to be “upset” over his lack of game time at the Bundesliga giants, as he’s fallen down the pecking order under Vincent Kompany. So far this season, the midfielder has played just one minute of competitive football.

United and West Ham have already shown interest in the 29-year-old, but other Premier League teams could make a move for the player should a move away from Munich appear very likely. Goretzka is contracted to the German side until 2026, meaning Bayern may be happy to sell the midfielder in January before he enters the final year of his contract.

Leon Goretzka's Bayern Munich stats Apps 222 Goals 40 Assists 46

However, the report states that one stumbling block INEOS face in completing a deal is that Goretzka is said to be on a weekly wage of 346,154 euros, which is roughly £290,000. Goretzka, who has been described as being “world-class” by journalist Stefan Bienkowski, turns 30 in February, so signing him on such a huge salary would go completely against the new INEOS regime's transfer policies.