Highlights

Manchester United could revive their interest in Leeds United defensive midfielder Tyler Adams this summer due to the fact he has a relegation release clause in his current deal at Elland Road, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Which clubs are keen on Tyler Adams this summer?

According to The Daily Mail, Aston Villa are willing to activate Adams' £25 million release clause and Chelsea have also expressed interest in taking the USA international to Stamford Bridge.

Nottingham Forest, Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United are three other sides keen on the injured midfielder, who has been sidelined since March with a hamstring issue.

Last campaign, Adams was a rare positive in a dismal Leeds United side, making 26 appearances in all competitions for the Whites, as per Transfermarkt.

Earlier this year, it was reported by Football Insider that Manchester United had looked at Adams as a potential recruit for the summer and were been impressed by his 'dynamism and energy' in the engine room at Elland Road.

The Mirror claim that Fiorentina defensive midfielder Sofyan Amrabat is now in the Red Devils' sights as Erik Ten Hag aims to protect his back four and the Morocco international is believed to be desperate to move to the North West, despite additional admiration from West Ham and Saudi Arabia.

Speaking to Football FanCast, transfer insider Jones believes that Leeds United midfielder Adams may come under consideration at Old Trafford once again if Manchester United fail in their pursuit of Amrabat.

Jones stated: "It’s not that common you see Man United and Leeds looking to benefit from each other in terms of transfers and the hostility between the two clubs will always exist, but in this moment when they are in very different situations in different leagues it’s intriguing to think about how they could deal with each other.

"The coverage around Adams having a release clause is a real eye opener and United have definitely looked at him in the past so if a deal for Amrabat didn’t materialise then maybe that is something they could look at, especially because Leeds are being linked with Brandon Williams and teams might be talking to each other anyway.

"One big worry around Adams will be his recent injury, I know a couple of clubs have been slightly deterred by that, but it would still be a surprise if he was at Leeds by the end of the window."

What next for Manchester United?

Manchester United will hope to continue recruiting wisely this summer as Ten Hag eyes building a side capable of challenging for the Premier League title.

Northern Ireland international Jonny Evans, who signed a short-term deal with Manchester United to participate in pre-season, is reportedly close to signing a one-year contract at Old Trafford after impressing in his short stint at the club, as per Belfast Telegraph.

The Red Devils could also try to trump Liverpool to sign Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia; however, Chelsea and Arsenal have also looked at the Belgian international, as per The Independent.

Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund will be announced as a Manchester United player imminently after both parties agreed a fee of £72 million for the Denmark international, who has undergone a medical at his prospective new employers, as per Sky Sports.