Manchester United have been handed a boost after learning that one of their first-team stars will be available for tonight's Champions League game vs Galatasaray.

Man United team news

The Red Devils have travelled to Turkey to take on Okan Buruk’s side this evening at the Rams Park, with kick-off scheduled for 5:45pm UK time, but with an extensive list of absentees, the club will have to try and pick up a positive result without several of their squad members in attendance.

Erik ten Hag has Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Jonny Evans, Amad Diallo, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez and Mason Mount all out on the sidelines, while Marcus Rashford will also not be at the manager’s disposal due to serving a suspension following his red card.

During the Premier League 1-0 victory over Luton Town earlier this month, Rasmus Hojlund was forced off the pitch on 79 minutes after sustaining a knock which saw him replaced by Anthony Martial, meaning that he had to withdraw from representing his country Denmark over the recent international break.

The Old Trafford centre-forward therefore missed the previous top-flight encounter against Everton, though following a fresh update, some hugely encouraging news has emerged regarding the fitness of the 20-year-old ahead of tonight’s important fixture under the lights.

Rasmus Hojlund set to return

Taking to X, The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell confirmed that Hojlund will be available to play vs Galatasaray, as well as Antony, who has also returned to training and will be involved in Ten Hag’s matchday squad for Man United.

“Erik ten Hag confirms Rasmus Hojlund + Antony are fit to be in the squad against Galatasaray. Says he has "no fear" of starting Kobbie Mainoo in what is expected to be an even more hostile atmosphere than Goodison Park.”

Man United receive boost over "scary" Hojlund

Since putting pen to paper from Atalanta over the summer, Hojlund has impressed during his 15 appearances across all competitions to date, so the fact that he’s able to stage his comeback for a game with this much riding on it will come as a huge boost for Man United.

Standing at 6 foot 3, the left-footed striker has scored five goals in four games this season in the Champions League, which shows how prolific he’s been in the final third in this specific competition (Transfermarkt - Hojlund statistics).

Ten Hag’s £85k-per-week earner (Man United salaries), is also capable of operating as a second striker alongside his usual role when leading the line through the middle, so his ability to easily adapt to his boss’ demands is another reason as to why it’s such positive news to have him back.

As per reporter Sacha Pisani, Hojlund is a “scary” player considering the pace he has, so for all of the qualities that he brings to the frontline, his return will be a massive plus for the head coach as he looks to secure a victory on the road against the Super Lig outfit.