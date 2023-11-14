Manchester United could be set to lose one of their first-team stars next summer, with a fresh report revealing that he’s set to receive an offer alongside Bruno Fernandes.

According to reports, Fernandes has emerged as a target for some of the biggest clubs in the Saudi Pro League who are keeping close tabs on his situation, with the same outlet claiming that his admirers are willing to offer up to £87m to prise him away from Old Trafford at the end of the season.

The Red Devils midfielder’s entourage are expected to hold talks with representatives from the wealthy division to discuss what a potential switch would look like upon the conclusion of the current campaign, but if the following update is to be believed, he might not be the only senior squad member heading for the exit door.

At the start of the season in the Premier League, Harry Maguire looked to have fallen significantly down the pecking order, but having started the past five consecutive games in the top-flight (Transfermarkt - Maguire statistics), Erik ten Hag appears to have handed the centre-back another lifeline.

West Ham United were heavily linked with a move for England’s international over the summer, whilst Everton also had a proposal rejected, and despite a deal failing to come to fruition for either club before the previous deadline, the 30-year-old is now attracting interest from a new potential suitor in the Serie A.

Juventus plotting swoop for Harry Maguire

According to JMania (via Sport Witness), Juventus are considering tabling a bid for Maguire next summer. The Allianz Stadium outfit are preparing a “monstrous offer” thought to be in the region of €30m (£26m) for their target, but with no further information available, it remains to be seen whether these claims are completely accurate.

Maguire has become "undroppable" under Ten Hag

Standing at 6 foot 4, Maguire is able to provide a real physical presence with his height at the heart of the defensive backline, and since being brought back into the team, he’s more than proved why he deserves to keep his place in the starting line-up at Man United.

The Sheffield-born talent is currently averaging 3.1 clearances and the same amount of aerial wins per game in the Premier League (WhoScored - Maguire statistics), but he’s also capable of posing a threat to the opposition when it comes to the action in the final third.

Sponsored by Puma, Ten Hag’s colossus has clocked up 54 goal contributions (29 goals and 25 assists) since the start of his career, so not only is he effective in his own position, but he can even help the side be successful at the top end of the pitch.

Since he’s returned to the team, Maguire has been described as an “undroppable” player by journalist Josh Bunting for the leadership qualities and the determination that he’s shown, so whilst a summer exit initially seemed likely, it might be a good idea to keep him in the building beyond next summer.