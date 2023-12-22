A top off-field target for Manchester United is now thought to be keen on an Old Trafford move, according to a new report.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s plans at Man Utd

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to buy 25% of the club and take control of footballing operations of the Red Devils, and it looks as if he could make sweeping changes when he arrives following the £1.3bn deal. He has already decided to fire chief executive Richard Arnold, whereas director of football John Murtough could be the next Old Trafford casualty.

It has recently been reported that Murtough is holding meetings over potential January transfers for United, however, he could be given a new role by Ratcliffe and INEOS when their investment is ratified, which could be after the winter window. (The Daily Mail)

As a result, a new director of football is seemingly on the agenda for Ratcliffe and co, with Newcastle United’s Dan Ashworth emerging as a top target for the position.

Recent rumours claimed that those at St James’ Park are braced for an approach from Man Utd for Ashworth and have already been looking at possible replacements, which include Bournemouth recruitment expert Richard Hughes. Now, a further update has emerged regarding the Red Devils and Ratcliffe in what is a boost for Ratcliffe.

Dan Ashworth keen on Man Utd move

According to Football Insider reporter Wayne Veysey, new top target Ashworth is now “very keen” on taking the role at Old Trafford, with Man Utd holding behind-the-scenes talks over a possible deal.

The 52-year-old is attracted by the proposition so could end up leaving Newcastle, which he joined back in May 2022 after departing Brighton & Hove Albion.

It looks as if a move to Manchester for Ashworth could materialise, and should that happen, it may come as welcome news to Gary Neville. The Red Devils legend took to X earlier this season to share an interaction he had with Ashworth prior to the Magpies’ 3-0 win at Old Trafford in the EFL Cup.

“On my way up to the gantry last night, I bumped into Dan Ashworth. He transformed the FA’s structure, set Brighton up for this incredible period of success and has now built a strong foundation for the new owners at Newcastle. He’s competent, highly qualified and knows what he’s doing.

“Will work with his coach, recruitment team and other departments coherently and calmly. In the last two matches, Manchester United have played two clubs that have installed proper football departments to support the team on the pitch and off it. The complete opposite of United. We haven’t got a sporting director! I used to travel up to Newcastle and feel sorry for their great fans when the energy and enthusiasm had been sapped from them under Mike Ashley. It was painful to see.

“Last night, we saw the Theatre of Dreams turn into the Theatre of Nothing. Every single United fan bored and flat. On the pitch, the players in shock, the performances woeful and a manager struggling in front of our eyes. We’ve seen it before, we know how it ends and we’ve had enough.”

It looks like a deal will be one to watch in the new year, and at this moment in time, all the signs are looking positive.