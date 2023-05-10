Manchester United will find it extremely difficult this summer to bring Napoli striker Victor Osimhen to Old Trafford, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Victor Osimhen?

As per Cinque Minuti via The Daily Mail, Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis has signalled that the Serie A champions will not sell Osimhen this summer despite significant interest in his services from around Europe.

Despite Manchester United being keen on the Nigeria international, De Laurentiis has recently indicated that he will be a stubborn presence to deal with regarding Osimhen, stating: "I will not sell Victor Osimhen this summer - no way!"

Football Insider have also backed up the notion that it may be difficult for the Red Devils to land the 24-year-old, claiming that Manchester United are ready to 'pull the plug' on their pursuit of the striker.

The report states that Osimhen would cost over £100 million, something which has put off Manchester United chiefs and there are also believed to be concerns over his injury record and lack of Premier League experience.

Capology understand that Osimhen earns around €104,808 (£91,047) per week at Napoli on a contract that runs until June 2025.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones has echoed the sentiment that it may prove tricky for Manchester United to sign Osimhen in the forthcoming off-season.

Jones told FFC when asked about De Laurentiis's comments: "When he says there's no chance he leaves, I never believe that there's no chance of any player leaving, but I do believe that it's a slim chance he leaves. Obviously, he's won Serie A now, they've had a good run in the Champions League, which they'll look to go again at. I mean, the celebrations we saw in Naples were unbelievable and they've got obviously, three star names in that squad that they're fighting to keep hold of now and I think Osimhen is just so important to them, it's going to be a really hard get for anyone."

What have Victor Osimhen's stats been like this season?

Osimhen, who has been hailed as the "best striker in the world", has been in superb form for Napoli this term, netting 28 goals and laying on five assists in 35 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

WhoScored also note that the Nigerian has had a monstrous 4.2 shots per match on average in Serie A, illustrating why he has become one of the most feared strikers in Europe.

FBRef show that the 24-year-old has excelled in comparison to his positional peers over the last 365 days, coming in the top percentile of non-penalty goals among strikers per 90 minutes, with a figure of 0.90 per outing.

Unsurprisingly, Napoli want to keep hold of Osimhen and they may end up disappointing many interested suitors this summer as they look to retain his services at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.