Burnley and Manchester United have played out a considerable number of games across the history of the two clubs and they will prepare to meet each other again this Saturday. And Football FanCast has everything you need to know about the fixture as the two teams prepare to meet in the Premier League.

There is now the early stages of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign in the books and it has certainly not been the start to the campaign which either of these sides would have hoped for.

Vincent Kompany's men remain in search of their first win having only been able to put a single point on the board, up to this point.

As for the Red Devils, they already sit adrift in the race for the top four with more defeats (three) than victories to their name (two).

Burnley vs Man United: What's their head-to-head record?

Burnley and United have already played out a whopping 133 times in their history making Saturday's meeting at Turf Moor number 134. To find their first ever clash you have to go all the way back to the 1892/93 campaign in the history books.

This truly is a fixture which is embedded firmly in the history books, however, it is one which United have enjoyed more out of the two sides with more wins to their names over their 133 meetings.

Of course, the Red Devils have been one of the nation's powerhouses over the years, but it is a fixture which the Clarets have also had some success in.

Burnley wins 44 Draws 24 Man United wins 65

Burnley vs Man United: What's their record at Turf Moor?

The Red Devils have enjoyed the most success in this fixture, however, it is apparent they do not hold the same power when they play away to the Clarets.

Indeed, over their 67 meetings at Burnley, it is the hosts who have enjoyed the most success having won 30 of those games. While 11 of those games have ended as a draw, United have been able to claim the points on 26 occasions.

Although it has been a rocky start to the campaign for the Clarets, perhaps this is a good omen for Kompany's men ahead of the game on Saturday.

Having said that, their home form this season has already left a lot to be desired with three defeats from their opening three games.

Burnley wins 30 Draws 11 Man United wins 26

Burnley vs Man United: What's their record at Old Trafford?

Although Burnley have held the advantage on home soil over the years, the same cannot be said when they have visited the Theatre of Dreams.

It is fair to say, playing at Old Trafford, this is a fixture which the Red Devils have certainly enjoyed having won 39 of their 66 meetings.

Only 13 draws have been recorded in the Premier League's biggest ground between these two; with Burnley having sealed maximum points on 14 occasions.

Man United wins 26 Draws 13 Burnely wins 14

Burnley vs Man United: What's their Premier League record?

Given the Lancashire side have found themselves going up and down the leagues over recent years, meetings in the Premier League between these two sides only cast back to 2009.

In the Premier League - as we know it today - there have been 16 meetings between the pair with United proving to be heavily dominant in those games. Indeed, the Red Devils have won nine of those games with Burnley only managing to record two victories.

However, their record in the top flight goes a lot further back than just 2009. In fact, their first clash in England's top division can be found all the way back in the 1892/93 campaign.

Over the years, it is the Red Devils who have enjoyed the most victories with 41 wins to their name across the 92 meetings in the top flight. However, it has not been a disastrous fixture for the Clarets with Burnley boasting 32 top flight wins over one of the country's top clubs, United.

Burnley vs Man United: Which team has the most goals?

This is a fixture which has produced a whopping number of goals across the 133 meetings with a total of 419 goals netted over the years.

An average of over three goals per game is a staggering return and given the way these two sides have set out in the early stages of this season, it does not feel too unrealistic to see a high scoring affair.

Only one clean sheet has been able to be held between the two clubs thus far in the Premier League and that came back on the opening day for United in their narrow victory over Wolves.

It is also worth noting that in the last three meetings between these sides, both clubs have been able to find the back of the net.

Burnley vs Man United: What happened in their last meetings?

As a result of Burnley playing in the Championship last season, you have to go back to the 2021/22 campaign to find the last meetings between these two sides - coming in the Premier League.

United hosted the first meeting in that campaign and they triumphed in style with a comfortable 3-1 victory. Scott McTominay and Cristiano Ronaldo added their names to the score sheet for the Red Devils with Ben Mee also turning into his own net.

However, despite being relegated this season, the Clarets were able to hold United to a point in their meeting at Turf Moor. And the Lancashire side certainly showed some character in the meeting back in February 2022 after coming from behind following Paul Pogba's goal in the first half to earn themselves a point.

Although the Red Devils came out on top over the two meetings by recording four points from a possible six, it did show the Clarets were able to test the United back line who failed to keep a clean sheet in either of the two games.

Burnley vs Man United: What is Marcus Rashford's record?

The Red Devils' main man, Marcus Rashford, has now played 11 times against the Clarets over the years and has been able to find the back of the net in those appearances.

Indeed, those games have come across the Premier League and the Carabao Cup where Rashford has been able to bag himself two goals against Burnley - one in each competition.

It is also worth noting that Rashford has been able to provide two assists against Burnley in those games and, ultimately, has not found himself on the losing side in any of those 11 games. Impressively, the England international has enjoyed seven victories and four draws against Burnley.

Burnley vs Man United: When did Burnley last beat Man United?

Over the years, Burnley have been able to rack up an impressive 44 victories against the Red Devils.

And you do not have to go too far back in the history books to find their last victory against United. Indeed, it was only back in January 2020 when Burnley beat United 2-0 at Old Trafford.

In what was truly one of the surprise results of the campaign, the Clarets were able to score either side of the half with Chris Wood and Jay Rodriguez finding the back of the net, respectively.

A lot has since changed at Old Trafford with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer no longer the manager, however, it is apparent the Red Devils are still struggling to truly find their feet with their early form in the Premier League leaving a lot of question marks over the club's direction.

Burnley vs Man United: When is it?

The Clarets will host United on Saturday at - the slightly unusual time of - 8pm (BST) as the hosts will be aiming to get their hands on their first three points of the campaign.

It has not been an easy return to the top flight for Kompany's side with a run of difficult fixtures having came their way at home already. However, they may view Saturday's game as a big opportunity to get their first win.

Kompany will be coming up against his former rivals from his time as the Manchester City captain; which will provide the perfect story line ahead of the game. But the Clarets may also see themselves as having a slight advantage going into the game with United playing midweek in the Champions League.

Indeed, whilst Burnley can focus their attention solely on the game on Saturday, Erik ten Hag's men travel to Germany for their game against Bayern Munich in the elite European competition.

Not only will United, therefore, have their eyes set on the game in Munich, but the travel involved may also play into Burnley's hands who will not have to leave Lancashire following their game on Monday night away to Nottingham Forest.