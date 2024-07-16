Over the years in the Premier League, Manchester United have had some truly iconic players right across the pitch. Be it a goalkeeper, defender, midfielder or attacker, they have all contributed to the huge success the Red Devils have had on the pitch, particularly under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Some of United’s most underrated players in the Premier League era have been at left-back. They have had some of the best full-backs in the history of the competition pull on that famous red shirt, who arguably do not get the recognition they deserve.

Perhaps the best of the lot was Denis Irwin. The legendary Irishman, who could also play on the other flank at right-back, represented United on 512 occasions. He played for Ferguson between 1990 and 2001 and was a crucial part of the historic treble victory in 1999.

Irwin’s eventual replacement was Frenchman Patrice Evra. The charismatic defender also tasted Champions League success, in 2008, and played for United a whopping 379 times. Luke Shaw is the most recent of the trio, and whilst injuries have somewhat hampered his Old Trafford career, his technical brilliance is clear to see, and he has played 275 times for the club.

Now, with the transfer window open, United have been linked with another left-back, who one day could see his name join this illustrious list.

Man Utd target Premier League left-back

The man in question here is Wolverhampton Wanderers and Algeria international left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri. The 23-year-old has been incredibly impressive over the past few seasons at Molineux and is now heavily linked with a move away from the club.

According to a report from GIVEMESPORT, United are thought to 'have explored the possibility of landing' the Algerian this summer, given their search for depth in that position. The report suggests other targets include Ferdi Kadioglu, Milos Kerkez and Bradley Locko.

However, Wolves could price the Red Devils out of a move for their star left-back this summer. Following the sale of Max Kilman to West Ham for £40m, Wolves could now 'increase their demands' for Ait-Nouri, despite previous reports he has a £38m release clause.

The Red Devils are not the only side interested in adding Ait-Nouri to their squad this summer. According to various reports, arch-rivals Liverpool are also thought to be interested in a deal for the Algeria international.

How Ait-Nouri compares to Luke Shaw

The 23-year-old’s importance for Wolves last season cannot be understated. Ait-Nouri played on 33 occasions in the Premier League, getting on the scoresheet twice and grabbing one assist along the way.

He was an imperative figure for Gary O’Neil, flying down the left-hand side as a wing-back in his transitional style of play, a system that suited the youngster’s lightning-quick pace and excellent technical ability. This was highlighted by football presenter Dougie Critchley, who claimed Ait-Nouri is “one of the Premier League’s best players”.

Thus, should United sign the Algerian as competition, and an eventual replacement for Shaw, they perhaps could not really do much better, given their technical ability is off the charts. Their FBref numbers stack up well against each other too, with Shaw’s 2022/23 seasonal numbers being used instead of last term’s based on the fact he played far more minutes.

In terms of their ball-carrying numbers, Ait-Nouri averages 2.59 progressive carries per 90, compared to the United left-back’s 1.87. Not only that, the Algerian just trumps Shaw when it comes to carries into the final third, with 1.85, and carries into the penalty box, with 0.31.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

Ait-Nouri vs. Shaw carrying numbers Stat (per 90) Ait-Nouri Shaw Progressive carries 2.59 1.87 Carries into final third 1.85 1.55 Carries into penalty box 0.31 0.11 Take-ons attempted 4.44 1.37 Take-ons completed 2.39 0.49 Take-on success rate 53.9% 35.9% Stats from Fbref

Where Shaw does come out on top is in the creative passing numbers. United’s number 23 oozes technical ability, and averages 4.93 progressive passes per game, 5.95 passes into the final third and 1.2 key passes. In comparison, Ait-Nouri, whilst still impressive, averages slightly less. The Algerian’s numbers are not much worse, and on average he plays 3.82 progressive passes, 2.32 passes into the final third and 0.97 key passes per 90.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

Defensively, the pair are once again very close to each other. In terms of tackles and interceptions, Ait-Nouri averages 3.32 , compared to Shaw’s 3.20. However, the United left-back has a tackle win rate of 69.6%, compared to the 57.1% for the Wolves number three.

The Englishman also has a far better aerial duel win rate than Ait-Nouri, with 61.3% as opposed to the Algerian’s 45.7% win rate. Shaw also edges it on ball recoveries, averaging 6.65 compared to 5.25 for the Wolves left-back.

Given the similarity in their stats, plus the fact both possess high levels of technical ability, United could not go wrong bringing in Ait-Nouri to rival, and eventually replace, Shaw. Frequent game time would not be an issue for the Algerian; Erik ten Hag needs to ensure regular rest for Shaw given his injury issues last season. He missed 34 games in all competitions last season with two separate muscle injuries.

Although a price is yet to be clarified, for a reported release clause of just £38m, this could be a really smart piece of business for the Red Devils this summer. They'd certainly be landing a massive upgrade on Shaw in the ball-carrying department.