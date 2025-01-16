Manchester United’s investment has often been wasted under Erik ten Hag, with the Dutchman splashing the cash on players who simply aren’t up to the level of the Premier League.

Antony is the prime example of a talent who’s not good enough for a team pushing for the top four in England’s top division, subsequently falling down the pecking order under Ruben Amorim.

The Brazilian cost a whopping £86m back in the summer of 2022, with real expectations of transforming the club’s attack, but has since failed to deliver - only featuring seven times since the 39-year-old’s arrival.

He’s since been touted with a move away from Old Trafford this window, with Real Betis just one of the potential destinations for the attacker, which could allow for funds to be generated.

Should he leave, Amorim could use any money to target one player who’s recently appeared on their radar in recent days.

Man United plot move for Premier League midfielder

According to Football Insider, Man United are keeping an eye on Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes ahead of a potential January deal.

However, they aren’t alone in the race for the 23-year-old, with English rivals Liverpool also in the hunt for the talented youngster this month.

Gomes has featured in 19 Premier League games throughout 2024/25, only missing one match due to suspension - cementing himself as a key player in the West Midlands.

The report claims that both clubs have been spotted scouting the former Flamengo star, subsequently earning him numerous call-ups to the Brazilian national team.

Whilst no fee has been mooted over a potential move to Old Trafford, Vitor Pereira undoubtedly won’t want to part ways with one of his key players, but he could prove to be an upgrade on a player currently plying his trade in the North West.

Why Gomes would be an upgrade on Casemiro for Man United

Martin Zubimendi has also been mentioned as another potential name on the Red Devils’ midfield shortlist in recent weeks - looking to provide added quality to Amorim’s side.

However, the emergence of his pending move to Premier League rivals Arsenal has scuppered their chances of landing the Spaniard in the near future.

Undoubtedly, the news about his potential move will spark interest in a move for Gomes, with the compatriot providing competition and an upgrade on current star Casemiro.

The Brazilian joined in a £70m deal from Real Madrid in the summer of 2022 but has rapidly declined in recent months, showing signs that he’s coming to the back end of his career at the top level.

He’s not featured since the Carabao Cup defeat against Newcastle United, looking way off the pace needed at the top level, getting dribbled past once and over ran by the likes of Joelinton and Sandro Tonali.

The Wolves star would prove to be a huge step up from his compatriot, producing countless stats that blow him out of the water - showcasing what a superb addition he would be to the midfield department at Old Trafford.

How Gomes compares to Casemiro in the PL (2024/25) Statistics (per 90) Gomes Casemiro Games played 19 14 Goals & assists 3 1 Interceptions made 0.9 0.8 Pass accuracy 84% 79% Progressive carries 1.7 0.3 Carries into the final third 1.6 0.8 Progressive passes 5.4 4.7 Take-ons attempted 1.2 0.5 Stats via FBref

Gomes, who’s been labelled “one of the best” for pressing, by one analyst, has dominated Casemiro in the aforementioned area, completing more interceptions per 90 - helping the Red Devils massively out of possession.

However, in possession, the Wolves ace has taken things to the next level, averaging more progressive carries per 90, whilst managing double the number of carries into the final third - offering Amorim an increased attacking threat from the middle of the park.

Whilst competition may be fierce for his signature, United must go all out to convince the 23-year-old to move to Manchester, having all of the tools to be a real hit alongside Manuel Ugarte at the heart of the team.

It would also open the door for the club to cash in on the experienced Casemiro, helping shift his hefty wages off the books, further fitting into the current cost-cutting exercise in place at the Theatre of Dreams.