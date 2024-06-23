Manchester United are yet to make any major moves in the transfer market this summer. In Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS’ first summer window as minority owners of the club, the Red Devils have had a quiet time of things on the transfer front so far.

However, that could come as a result of their end-of-season review on manager Erik ten Hag. The club were not satisfied with how the Dutchman performed last season, leading them to conduct the review in which they would determine his future.

Despite reports suggesting they had met with other managers, they decided to keep Ten Hag at the club following the conclusion of the report, as per David Ornstein.

This has set United back in the transfer market somewhat. For example, they have missed out on a rumoured key target, Michael Olise. The Red Devils were thought to be a frontrunner in the race to sign the Crystal Palace winger, but he has chosen to join Bayern Munich instead of switching from Selhurst Park to Old Trafford.

However, they are thought to be interested in signing one player who could make an instant impact in their squad, and offer an alternative option to another transfer target.

Man Utd target Premier League centre-back

The player in question here is Wolverhampton Wanderers centre-back, and club captain, Max Kilman. The defender impressed once again at Molineux last season, and this has led to some major links to clubs elsewhere in the Premier League, with United thought to be in the race.

At least, that is according to a report from GiveMeSport journalists Danny Rust and Dean Jones. The pair state that United have 'refused to rule out the possibility' of going in for the Wolves skipper, after looking to strengthen their defence and provide better cover for Lisandro Martinez.

However, the Red Devils would not be the only Premier League side interested in bringing Kilman into their club. West Ham United are believed to be the front runners at this stage, with Tottenham Hotspur also considering a move.

Rust and Jones explain United, along with Spurs, are 'mulling over' whether to get involved in a bidding war with the Hammers for Kilman, who Wolves value at £50m.

This news comes after Dharmesh Sheth of Sky Sports told GiveMeSport that United are “unlikely” to make another bid for Jarrad Branthwaite unless his asking price is reduced. Instead, they could switch their focus to Kilman.

Why Kilman is a good Branthwaite alternative

Football analyst H on X described Kilman as “one of the most underrated players in the Premier League” back in 2022. Indeed, the defender’s importance at Wolves cannot be understated. He played every minute for them in the Premier League last season, chipping in with two goals along the way.

Branthwaite was also vital for Everton last season, playing 35 times in the top flight. However, if United decide to end their pursuit of the Everton defender, there is no doubt Kilman would be ready to step in immediately, given his importance and experience at the Midlands club.

In many ways, the pair are similar players. They are both excellent box defenders and also fairly progressive, although that side of their game would be on show more at United than at Wolves and Everton respectively, given the Red Devils will dominate the ball more.

In terms of their defensive stats, they are neck and neck with each other. As per Fbref, Kilman averages 4.79 clearances per 90, compared to Branthwaite’s 4.71 clearances, with the Wolves captain also putting in 1.68 blocks, and Branthwaite 1.47 blocks per 90.

They are both excellent box defenders who are very similar in terms of their numbers. Kilman just edges it when it comes to aerial duel win percentage per 90, with 70.5% compared to 68.6% for the Everton man.

Kilman vs. Branthwaite defensive stats 2023/24 Stat (per 90) Kilman Branthwaite Clearances 4.79 4.71 Blocks 1.68 1.47 Interceptions 1.03 1.45 Aerial duel win % 70.5% 68.6% Stats from Fbref

On the ball, Kilman does slightly edge it when it comes to progressive passes. He averages 3.08 compared to Branthwaite’s 2.14 per 90, as well as averaging 2.87 final third passes compared to the Everton defender’s 1.73. The Wolves skipper also averages more progressive carries per 90, with 0.58 compared to Branthwaite’s 0.06.

For the right price, a deal to sign Kiman could be ideal for United. He is experienced, and Premier League quality, plus there is not much difference between him and Branthwaite, even down to the fact they are left-footed.

United’s decision will be interesting to see, but should they decide to sign Kilman this summer, they are adding a quality box defender who improves the quality and depth of the squad, as well as a defender who could provide more progression when passing out from the back in comparison to the Toffees ace.