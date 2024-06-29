Manchester United will be hoping their 2024/25 season can be more successful overall than their campaign in 2023/24. It was a very frustrating time overall for the Red Devils, despite ending the season with silverware, and they will be hoping to have a stronger season in 2024/25.

The 20-time English champions came eighth last season under Erik ten Hag, which nearly cost the Dutchman his job. However, the FA Cup final victory against Manchester City was enough to convince Sir Jim Ratcliffe to keep him in the post, and Ten Hag is seemingly set to sign a new contract in the next few days.

Like every club, United recently found out their fixtures for next season’s iteration of the Premier League. They began August hosting Fulham at Old Trafford to open the season, before travelling down to the AMEX Stadium to face Brighton. Finally, United will close out the month with a crunch clash against Liverpool at home.

There is no doubt the Red Devils will need to improve their squad this summer to improve their standings. In fact, they have already been linked with one player who could come into the club and help to sure up the centre of the park.

Man Utd target Ligue 1 midfielder

The player in question here is Paris Saint Germain and Urguay midfielder Manuel Ugarte. The 23-year-old has only been at the Paris club for one season but is already linked with a move away, and United are one potential destination for him.

According to a report from highly reputable journalist Fabrizio Romano, United and PSG have “been in touch” in recent days, in order to discuss a potential move for the player. Romano explains that Ugarte would “be open to joining United”, despite the fact they don’t have Champions League football next season.

As per the report from the Italian journalist, United are not thought to be the only side who want to sign Ugarte this summer, although Romano does not name any other clubs. Regardless, he does confirm that the Uruguayan is “expected to leave” the Parisian club this summer.

Romano believes no formal bid has been made yet by United. However, journalist Ben Jacobs claims the Red Devils sent an offer of £25m for Ugarte to PSG. Whatever the case, it is somewhat short of his market value according to Football Transfers, who claim the Uruguay international is worth £35m.

Why Ugarte would be a good signing

23-year-old Ugarte did not manage to nail down a permanent starting place for PSG last season. The Uruguayan featured just 37 times for Luis Enrique in all competitions, with 25 of those appearances coming in Ligue 1. He did not manage to get on the scoresheet from defensive midfield but did register three assists.

In terms of his profile, Ugarte is an aggressive number six who is an impressive ball-winner in the heart of his side’s midfield. In fact, football analyst Ben Mattinson described him as a “defensive destroyer” back in 2023, which is certainly reflected in his stats on FBref.

The £100k-per-week star is statistically one of the best tacklers in European football. He attempts an average of 4.11 tackles per 90 minutes and wins 2.32 of them. That places him in the top 1% and 2% of midfielders respectively. The Uruguayan also makes an average of 1.86 interceptions per 90, placing him in the top 4%.

He is also superb when making recovery runs and looking to win the ball back. Ugarte averages 8.14 ball recoveries, which also ranks him in the top 1%.

Ugarte defensive stats Stat (per 90) Number Percentile Tackles 4.11 99th Tackles won 2.32 98th Interceptions 1.86 96th Tackles & interceptions 5.97 99th Ball recoveries 8.14 99th Stats by FBref

The midfielder could be the dream partner for Kobbie Mainoo. United’s young star in midfield is one of the most exciting midfielders in the Premier League, but at times has been shackled with extra defensive responsibilities. With Ugarte in the side, it could help unlock Mainoo and allow him to get further forward.

The 19-year-old got himself on the scoresheet five times last season, as well as registering one assist in the Premier League. He is a wonderful ball carrier, averaging 2.70 take-ons per 90, which ranks him in the top 9% of midfielders, and completing 1.46, ranking him in the top 8% according to FBref.

With that in mind, Ugarte could be the dream signing for United in midfield. He could help get the best out of Mainoo in advanced areas of the pitch, whilst bringing excellent defensive nous to United’s midfield. For a potential fee of around £35.4m, signing Ugarte could be too good of an opportunity for United to pass up.