Manchester United’s attack has been satisfactory at best during the opening months of 2024/25, struggling to provide the goods in the final third - leading to their lowly Premier League standing.

Marcus Rashford is somehow the Red Devils’ top scorer in the league alongside Bruno Fernandes, despite not featuring since the first week of December in the defeat against Nottingham Forest.

Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee are the two other senior strikers currently at Ruben Amorim’s disposal but have only managed to score a combined five goals between them in the league to date.

As a result, their tally of 23 goals scored is the fifth-lowest in the division, showcasing how desperately they need to bolster the frontline throughout this month.

Randal Kolo Muani has been widely named as one of the targets on United’s shortlist, but given his lack of goals, which has only seen him net twice this season - they desperately need to look at alternative targets instead.

The hierarchy could subsequently move for one player who’s appeared back on their radar over recent days.

Man Utd target deal to land PL star

According to GIVEMESPORT, United are one of a number of top-flight sides currently monitoring the progress of Wolverhampton Wanderers star Matheus Cunha ahead of a possible move.

The 25-year-old has already registered ten goals in 19 matches despite the lack of form from the West Midlands outfit - easily being the most impressive player at Molineux in recent months.

However, Arsenal and Spurs are just two other sides keeping up with the Brazilian in 2024/25, also pondering a potential move for his signature.

The report also states that should a deal not be completed this window, the forward will be available for just £45m in the summer if Vitor Pereira’s side suffer relegation to the Championship.

Despite the links to Cunha, rumours continue to persist over a move for another attacker plying his trade in England’s top flight, with both undoubtedly improving the options at Amorim’s disposal.

Why Cunha would be better than Mbeumo for Man United

Kolo Muani has been on the club’s shortlist in recent months, but given a temporary move looks the most likely for the Frenchman - the United hierarchy should look for a permanent solution to the goalscoring issue this month.

As a result, Brentford’s Bryan Mbuemo has been another name touted over a move to Old Trafford - unsurprisingly, given his recent form for the Bees during 2024/25.

The Cameroonian has scored 13 times in 20 Premier League matches, with his goalscoring form certainly providing Amorim with the added ammunition he so desperately needs.

However, given the 3-4-2-1 system and Mbeumo’s usual role of a right-sided winger not being included in such a formation, it may see the former Troyes star be wasted at Old Trafford.

When comparing the Brentford ace to Cunha, the Brazilian has dominated the Bees man in various areas throughout the ongoing season, highlighting what a superb addition he would be for the Red Devils.

How Cunha compares to Mbeumo in the PL (2024/25) Statistics (per 90) Cunha Mbeumo Games played 19 20 Goals & assists 14 16 Progressive carries 3.9 3.2 Progressive passes 4.1 4 Shots-on-target 1.2 0.8 Pass accuracy 72% 70% Take-ons completed 2.3 1.3 Aerials won 33% 29% Stats via FBref

Cunha, who’s previously been dubbed a “monster” by current teammate Joao Gomes, may have registered fewer combined goals and assists, but has produced more progressive carries and passes per 90 - showcasing his creative ability, aiding his potential new teammates at Old Trafford.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

He’s also achieved more shots on target per 90 along with more dribbles completed, making him the perfect player to feature in behind the striker or at the top end of the pitch under Amorim.

Regardless of whether it be this month or in the summer, £45m for a player of Cunha’s quality would be an absolute bargain - one that would certainly improve the attacking output of the side.

The likes of Kolo Muani and Mbeumo are names that the club should stay away from, with the Wolves ace having the skill set and the technical ability to be the perfect fit for United in the years ahead.