Manchester United have struggled in front of goal in the Premier League this season. Under both Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim, they have simply lacked the cutting edge that is needed to help propel them up the table.

The Red Devils have scored just 21 times in the top flight this season, with just four teams scoring fewer. Worryingly, they are all sides who are in 15th place or lower in the top flight.

Despite having created 46 chances for their attackers this term, United have missed the majority of those, failing to score from 33 in total. They are in desperate need of a striker and have recently been linked with someone who could convert those chances.

Man Utd target new striker

The player in question here is Nigerian centre-forward Victor Osimhen. The 25-year-old is currently plying his trade in Turkey, where he plays for Galatasaray, on loan from Italian side Napoli.

According to reports in Spain, United are one of three sides showing an interest in the striker ahead of the January transfer window. They will face stiff competition from fellow Premier League club Chelsea and French giants Paris Saint Germain for his signature.

In terms of a price for Osimhen, the three clubs above are now willing to pay the forward's release clause, which stands at around he could cost around £62m. Although he is in Turkey on a temporary basis, there is a reported break clause in his loan.

Why Osimhen would be a good signing

Should the Red Devils sign the striker this January, there is no doubt he could bring the one thing this side desperately needs, goals. He is simply a pure goalscorer and has 12 of them in 15 games across all competitions this term, as well as five assists.

That is more than any of United’s players this season, in far fewer games, too. The on-loan star has outscored both Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, the Red Devils’ two main centre-forwards under Amorim.

The Dane has scored seven times from 20 appearances this term, averaging around 0.35 goals per 90 minutes. That is incredibly underwhelming in comparison to Osimhen, who averages 0.8 goals per game this term.

Your changes have been saved Transfer Focus Mega money deals, controversial moves and big-name flops. This is the home of transfer news and opinion across Football FanCast.

The Nigerian striker has shown his class against a Premier League side in the Europa League in 2024/25. He helped himself to two goals in Galatasaray’s 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur away from home, more than proving he has what it takes at the highest level of English football.

Should the Red Devils bring the deadly centre-forward to Old Trafford in January, they might finally have someone who can take full advantage of Amad Diallo’s exemplary chance creation so far this term.

He has been on fire lately and ranks highly in several different metrics for United in the Premier League. As per Fbref, the Ivorian has the most assists with six and has created the second most chances, with 21.

Amad creative stats for Man United in 2024/25 PL Stat Number Man United rank Assists 6 1st Assists per 90 0.61 1st Expected assists 1.4 2nd Key Passes 21 2nd Passes into penalty area 20 2nd Stats from FBref

Indeed, this partnership could be reminiscent of one that Osimhen struck up with former Napoli teammate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The pair combined for 15 goals in 63 matches, many of those coming in the incredible Scudetto-winning campaign of 2022/23. That year, the Nigerian striker scored 31 goals in 39 games.

Signing the 25-year-old striker could go a long way to helping solve many of United’s problems in front of goal. Whilst Hojlund is a good prospect, he has not been capitalising on Amad’s chances enough.

However, the “monster” striker, as football analyst Ben Mattinson described him, could change that. He is a natural scorer of chances, as the numbers show, and if he can replicate the connection with Amad that he had with Kvaratskhelia, things may start to pick up for United.

There is no doubt that £62m is a big investment in a January window, but it just might be worth it if the Red Devils can find their best form once more.