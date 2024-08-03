Manchester United have had a busy time of things so far in pre-season. They have already played four games, which include two of their three on the tour of the United States, with just one more friendly before they face Manchester City in the Community Shield next weekend in their first competitive game.

United’s pre-season actually saw them get off to a losing start, suffering a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Norweigan side Rosenborg. However, they bounced back with a victory over Rangers at Murrayfield. The Red Devils beat the Scottish giants 2-0 thanks to goals from Amad and Joe Hugill.

In the States so far, United have played two games, They first suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Arsenal, with their goal coming from Rasmus Hojlund. The Red Devils did defeat the Gunners on penalties after the game. United then overcame Real Betis 3-2, thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford, Amad and Casemiro.

Erik ten Hag’s side have Liverpool and Man City left before the Premier League season gets underway. The Old Trafford side will be hoping to add to their new signings ahead of the season opener, and have recently been linked with one player who could add midfield depth.

Man Utd target South American midfielder

The player in question here is Palmeiras and Columbian international midfielder, Richard Rios. The 24-year-old has impressed for both his club and country, performing particularly well at the Copa America over the summer, which has led to several clubs showing an interest this summer.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, one of those sides are thought to be United. The report states that the Red Devils are one of the clubs in the Premier League who are ‘keeping tabs on his situation’ this summer, and could pounce if a deal becomes possible.

However, they will not be the only side from the top flight pushing for a deal for Rios. Everton, West Ham United and Leicester City are also believed to be interested in acquiring his services this summer. United's focus on signing Manuel Ugarte from PSG could mean they lose ground in the race for his signature.

The report states that Palmeiras would accept a fee in the region of £12m. He does have an astronomical release clause of £84.2m in his contract, but the Brazilian side would negotiate at far less than that price this summer.

Why Rios would be a good signing

The 13-cap international played a crucial role for Palmeiras during his time at the club so far. He has featured 85 times for Verdão, and, despite playing at holding midfield for much of his time in green, has scored five times and grabbed two assists. He has also helped his side to win two trophies.

Should United sign Rios this summer, he could be a great player to partner with Kobbie Mainoo at the heart of the Red Devils midfield. Given the Columbian’s defensive ability, and the fact he plays best in a pivot, it could be the start of a formidable partnership between the pair.

Rios is a good defender, as his stats on FBref show. He averages 3.93 tackles and interceptions per 90, with 7.54 ball recoveries, too. Having some defensive security behind Mainoo would allow him to get forward and operate in the final third, as he does so well.

The 19-year-old is a superb ball-carrier, averaging 1.45 successful take-ons per 90. However, where this partnership could really take off is if they begin to put into play fluid rotations, which could also get the best out of Rios in possession.

Like Mainoo, the 24-year-old is a more than competent ball-carrier, with football analyst Ben Mattinson describing him as a "ball-carrying machine" in midfield. Indeed, that is reflected in his stats and on average he completes 0.82 take-ons each game, using his large 6 foot 1 frame to his advantage against smaller opponents, physically overpowering them.

Rios vs. Mainoo ball carrying numbers Stat (per 90) Rios Mainoo Take-ons attempted 3.28 2.71 Take-ons completed 0.82 1.45 Progressive carries 1.48 1.17 Carries into final third 1.97 1.03 Stats from FBref

Given the pair are both excellent carriers who can break the press with the ball at their feet and carry forward, it could be the way forward for United to have fluid rotations between the two and allow both to get forward and excel on the ball, showing off their technical ability. Mainoo is certainly a good enough defender, given the fact he averages 4.49 ball recoveries and 3.22 tackles and interceptions per 90 minutes.

For just £12m, United could well go all out for Rios this summer. Given the fact he could have some slick rotations with Mainoo, or even play next to a more defensive-minded partner and spend more time on the ball, he could be a superb squad option for the Red Devils.