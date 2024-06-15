Manchester United can finally get down to business in the transfer market this summer after they have got clarity on Erik ten Hag’s future as the club’s manager. As reported by the highly reputable journalist David Ornstein, the post-season review conducted by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his team concluded that the Dutchman should keep his job ahead of the 2024/25 season.

United now have a chance to begin negotiations for their summer targets in the transfer window. Many sources have recently reported that the Red Devils have already had a £35m offer for Jarrad Branthwaite declined by Everton. The Toffees are thought to value the defender closer to £80m, a far cry from what United offered.

However, they have lost ground in a deal to sign Michael Olise from Crystal Palace. According to multiple sources, Chelsea are leading the race to sign the Frenchman, with United’s tardiness so far since their FA Cup final victory potentially costing them a key target.

Another area of the squad they hope to improve is defensive midfield. There is one player they could well lead the race to sign whom they hope will help solve the issues they are having in the middle of the park.

Man United want La Liga midfielder

The player in question here is Real Sociedad and Spain international midfielder Martin Zubimendi. The 25-year-old is thought to be a target for multiple clubs this summer, with United one of the interested parties.

At least that is according to one Catalan news outlet. The report explained earlier this week that United believe Zubimendi could be 'a solution” to their lack of midfield issues. The report suggests United think that he could be a 'luxury partner”' to play next to talented young midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, now a key player for the Red Devils.

As previously noted, United are not the only club that want to add Zubimendi to their ranks over the summer. Premier League rivals Manchester City and Arsenal are interested, as are Spanish giants Barcelona, German side Bayern Munich and 2023/24 Coppa Italia winners Juventus.

Ratcliffe believes it is a 'risk-free bet' to sign the midfielder, and is considering launching an offer of around £38m. However, Zubimendi has a release clause in his contract thought to be £51m, and Sociedad have 'no intention of negotiating', meaning sides will 'be obliged' to activate his release clause this summer.

Why Zubimendi would be a good signing

Zubimendi received a compliment of the highest order from Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, back in 2020. Kulig compared him to Real Madrid and Germany legend Toni Kroos, noting Zubimendi’s passing, vision and technique are all standout features of his game.

Indeed, this is what makes Kroos such an exquisite player - as shown by his 99% pass accuracy in Friday night's Euro 2024 curtain-raiser - and Zubimendi has elements of this in his game.

The 25-year-old had a major part to play for Sociedad last season, featuring 45 times in all competitions, including 31 games in La Liga, where he chipped in with four goals. However, goalscoring is not what makes him such a “special” player, as football scout Antonio Mango described him.

He is a wonderful passer of the ball, and averages 5.15 progressive passes per 90 minutes as per Fbref, with 4.61 passes going into the final third per 90. It is those line-breaking passes from the deeper lying role that makes him such an effective player, as we have seen Kroos do so often over the years.

Zubimendi could prove to be an excellent partner in midfield for Mainoo. Although the 19-year-old can play as a sitting midfielder, his best exploits this season have come with a more defensive partner next to him, such as Casemiro or Sofyan Amrabat. The Sociedad man could provide Mainoo with a suitable long-term partner. This is another similarity to Kroos, who is also great defensively, although he thrives on the ball.

His 1.25 interceptions per 90 shows how well he reads the game, as does his 5.73 ball recoveries per 90 minutes. As per Sofascore, the Spaniard also averages 2.6 ground duels won per game. Zubimendi is a player of great “tactical intelligence”, as Kulig described him, which is reflected in those stats. He is also good in the air, winning an average of 61.1% aerial duels, ranking him in the top 10%.

Zubimendi defensive stats Stat (per 90) Number Aerial duel win % 61.1% Ball recoveries 5.73 Ground duels won 2.6 Interceptions 1.25 Clearances 1.83 Stats from FBref & Sofascore

With Zubimendi sitting, it allows England international Mainoo the chance to get further forward without having to worry as much about his role defensively. As FBref shows, he is a superb ball carrier, and averages 2.70 attempted take-ons per 90, of which he completes 1.46. This ranks him in the top 8% and 9% of midfielders in Europe respectively.

In signing Zubimendi, United could bring their own Kroos to the club, all the while finding a long-term partner for the excellent Mainoo, who will be a feature of the Old Trafford midfield for years to come. For around £50m, it could be an ideal transfer for United to get over the line.