Manchester United are keen on signing a £58 million full back loved by Ruben Amorim this month, and a new report reveals the transfer could now pick up steam.

Man Utd transfer news

It was made clear before this transfer window opened that signing players this month may be a struggle for the Red Devils. However, that has not stopped the speculation, as United continue to be linked with players from England and abroad, with the possibility of cashing in on unwanted squad members aiding their chase for new faces.

A story emerged last week that stated United and Juventus were in discussions over a possible swap deal involving Dusan Vlahovic and Joshua Zirkzee. The Premier League side are keen on signing the Serbia international, and the Turin giants want to sign Zirkzee and offer him a fresh start back in Italy.

A fresh development has since emerged, with it being reported that those talks are now at an advanced stage. Both sides are showing a willingness to complete the move, with the Serbian viewed as an upgrade for the Red Devils in attack.

Vlahovic is not the only forward on United’s radar, as a report from Spain has revealed that the Red Devils are interested in signing Conrad Harder from Sporting CP as a “plan B” to Viktor Gyokeres. Lisbon wants around £29 million to sell Harder, whose flexibility in attack makes him a real asset, and he is known to Amorim, as he was the one that brought him to Sporting in the summer.

Man Utd want to accelerate transfer talks to sign £54m ace

Signing a new striker is not the only addition Amorim wants, as a new left-back is also on the shopping list, and according to Caught Offside, Manchester United want to accelerate transfer talks for Nuno Mendes.

The 22-year-old, who has been described as “very exciting,” emerged on United’s radar in December, as he is a player that Amorim knows very well from his time at Sporting CP. United want to sign a new left wing-back, as injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia in recent times have left them short in that position, and it still remains an issue for the United boss now.

This report states that the Red Devils remain in talks over a deal to sign Mendes, but they face stiff competition from Real Madrid and arch-rivals Manchester City, who are also monitoring his situation.

Nuno Mendes' PSG stats Apps 101 Goals 5 Assists 13

It is reported that United are the team that is most advanced in their interest, although they are yet to make a breakthrough in terms of agreeing to a transfer, as PSG hold out for €65 million, which is roughly £54 million.

Amorim sees Mendes as the ideal signing for the left wing-back role, and the fact that the defender has refused to sign a new contract with PSG could help the Red Devils secure a transfer. The Portuguese’s contract is valid until 2026, so if United make an offer near the £54 million PSG want, then surely a deal can be made this month, but it will be tight for the Premier League outfit and may depend on shifting current players first.