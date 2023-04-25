Manchester United won't look to cash in on Jadon Sancho this summer despite his patchy form, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

What's the latest news involving Jadon Sancho?

As per The Manchester Evening News, Red Devils' boss Erik ten Hag is becoming 'increasingly impatient' with Sancho due to his inconsistent run of form this term and could look to offload him as part of a squad clearout alongside several other first-team players.

The 23-year-old has scored five goals and created two assists in 31 appearances across all competitions in 2022/23, as per Transfermarkt.

Nevertheless, Sancho showed resolve last weekend as Manchester United defeated Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley to set up a showdown with Manchester City in the final, as he stepped up and scored a penalty to help his team to victory.

As cited by The Daily Mail, Luke Shaw was quick to praise the winger alongside his teammate Marcus Rashford for dispatching their spot-kicks against the Seagulls, saying:

"They showed amazing confidence to step up. Because the last time they took one in a shootout, it was, of course, here and the memories of that. But I'm really happy for both of them to put themselves forward and take really good penalties. "I'm sure there will be a bit of relief and I think they will be very happy that they managed to take one and score."

Of course, a lot of hype revolved around Sancho when he joined Manchester United for £73 million from Borussia Dortmund back in 2021 and despite his inconsistent form, journalist Jacobs believes that the England international will still be at Old Trafford come next season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said: "I know we've heard a lot of rumours about Manchester United potentially cashing in somehow, in order to generate funds because they're obviously looking for quite a big outlay, particularly with a more defined forward. But I don't think that's the case, at this point.

"Sancho has been given a clear challenge to get consistent game time, stay fit and get back to his best and live up to his price tag. And then after a slightly longer period of time and balanced against any other incomings in and around his position, things will be assessed once again."

Can Jadon Sancho come good at Manchester United?

The £350k-per-week winger definitely has the ability to be a force to be reckoned with in the Premier League, though it is clear his confidence has suffered at times during his spell in Manchester.

Despite this, he has still been a creative presence on the flank for the Red Devils - hailed a "baller" by broadcaster Sam Homewood - he has successfully provided 59 shot-creating actions this campaign, as per FBRef.

WhoScored also note that Sancho has managed around 1.6 key passes per match in the English top flight in 2022/23, illustrating his vision to thread teammates into dangerous attacking positions.

Undoubtedly, he can do better in a Manchester United shirt; however, he could still turn out to be a great signing at Old Trafford with time if he can find his mojo fully and turn in consistent displays on the field.

Ten Hag has shown he can lead a player to find their best form in Rashford and it will be intriguing to see if he can do the same with Sancho.