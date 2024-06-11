Manchester United have been dealt a blow as it has emerged that a player they were keen to keep is in fact on the verge of leaving Old Trafford this summer.

Red Devils expecting major overhaul

It is set to be a summer of change under the new Sir Jim Ratcliffe ownership at Manchester United. Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial have already confirmed their departures when their contracts run out at the end of the season, while Sofyan Amrabat's loan spell will also end at that point, leaving Manchester United with a decision to make over his future.

It has previously been reported that just about every Manchester United player is up for sale this summer, including the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford, as the club look to rebuild after a disappointing eighth place finish in the Premier League.

It still remains unclear who will lead that rebuild, with Erik ten Hag remaining manager after his FA Cup win over Manchester City but talks ongoing over potential successors, which suggests that a decision is yet to be made on the Dutchman.

Just three players are considered "off limits" this summer, in the shape of young trio Alejandro Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo and Rasmus Hojlund, but otherwise there is a desire to bring down the average age of the squad and the wage bill, while placing their trust in younger players and continuing their proud tradition of using academy players. However, they have been dealt a blow in their bid to do so.

Forson agrees to leave

That comes as young talent Omari Forson is set to make the switch to Serie A side Monza this summer, according to the reliable Fabrizio Romano. The teenager made his Manchester United debut in the FA Cup in January, and went onto make seven appearances across the course of the season, grabbing an assist in the process.

He has been hailed as having an "exceptional resilience" as he helped the Red Devils win the FA Youth Cup in 2022, where he featured alongside Garnacho and Mainoo but was an unused substitute for the final.

“On the pitch he was part of our successful FA Youth Cup-winning squad in 2022", academy director Nick Cox explained. “Interestingly, Omari didn’t feature heavily in the cup run but showed exceptional resilience, and that’s a reminder that the journey isn’t always smooth and straightforward."

And he is someone that the Red Devils would like to keep, with reports claiming that the club have offered "competitive contracts" to the youngster in the "hope he will sign a new deal", with his current contract set to expire this summer.

However, that now seems unlikely, with Fabrizio Romano revealing that the winger is on the verge of joining Serie A side Monza, where he will be hoping for more regular opportunities to showcase his abilities than he was afforded at Old Trafford.

He is expected to sign a four-year deal with the Italian side, which will rob Manchester United of any significant transfer fee, though they will be afforded compensation for his departure.

With Amad Diallo waiting in the wings, his departure will not be too sorely felt, but it will feel like a missed opportunity to once again utilise the famed Manchester United academy.