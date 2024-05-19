Manchester United reportedly want to sell Casemiro this summer and replace him with an “excellent” midfielder whom Bruno Fernandes admires greatly.

Man Utd manager & transfer news

The Red Devils could have one of their busiest summer transfer windows in recent memory ahead of them, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to make his mark, hopefully bringing in Dan Ashworth as sporting director at the same time.

There is also no guarantee that Erik ten Hag will be in charge once next season gets underway, following a poor campaign that could even see United miss out on European football entirely. A heavy defeat in the FA Cup final against Manchester City next weekend could potentially mean curtains for the Dutchman, although that remains to be seen.

Thomas Tuchel has been linked with replacing him in recent times, with the German confirming that he will be leaving Bayern Munich, but it appears as though Ratcliffe is still mulling over his decision.

In terms of new signings, RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko continues to be linked with a summer move to Old Trafford, with his agent reportedly at United's stadium recently. Benfica centre-back Antonio Silva is also seen as a target, but Liverpool are hovering ominously and looking to hijack the move.

Michael Olise is being backed to become a Red Devils player in the summer window, too, following another impressive season for Crystal Palace - one that included him scoring twice in the recent 4-0 win at home to Ten Hag's men.

Man Utd want "excellent" Casemiro replacement

According to CaughtOffside, Manchester United want to sign Benfica ace Joao Neves this summer, as they look to offload Casemiro at the same time.

The report says that Casemiro will likely "land in Saudi Arabia with his price set at around €30m", but the Red Devils are "waiting for a concrete offer before bidding him farewell". Meanwhile, Neves "has now become a priority", along with Olise, for that matter.

This is exactly the kind of business that United should be looking to do ahead of next season - replacing an ageing player who is past his best with a young star who has an enormous amount of potential.

At just 19 years of age, Neves has already become a key man for Benfica, making 33 appearances for them in the Primeira Liga this season, of which 27 have been starts. He has racked up an 89.9% pass completion rate in that time, as well as averaging two tackles per game.

Fernandes is someone who values his compatriot greatly as a player, with United's captain saying of him: "He is an excellent player and an excellent kid. He will have a bright future wherever he goes."

Neves could be the fulcrum of the Red Devils' midfield for many years alongside Kobbie Mainoo, with so much more to come from him. He has the ability to develop into a truly top-class player, so the idea of him in a United shirt is mouthwatering.