Manchester United could do with some new additions as they continue to navigate an inconsistent run of form and are reportedly eyeing up a high-profile swoop in 2024.

Man Utd's January plans...

Ending the year at the City Ground, Manchester United came up short against a resurgent Nottingham Forest side as Marcus Rashford's equaliser wasn't enough to claim anything in the East Midlands courtesy of strikes either side from Nicolas Dominguez and Morgan Gibbs-White.

Languishing seventh in the Premier League table, it is clear that Erik ten Hag's side could do with some reinforcements once the window opens to freshen things up at Old Trafford. Nonetheless, Red Devils' football director John Murtough revealed at a recent fans forum that his side aren't expected to be too busy in the mid-season market, saying:

"Looking ahead to the January transfer window, we are not expecting it to be particularly busy. There will always be the possibility of deals around the edges of the squad, particularly in terms of finding opportunities for players who are not playing as much football as they would like.

"However, we've always been consistent in saying that we do not see January as the optimal time to do business and our recruitment strategy remains focused on summer windows."

Despite this, names of several players continue to be mentioned in connection with Manchester United as they prepare for a month of incomings and outgoings, with the likes of Mauro Icardi, Jean-Clair Todibo and Serhou Guirassy all believed to be on the radar in the North West. Now, the Red Devils are plotting a potential high-profile deal that could see one of Europe's best midfielders move to Ten Hag's side in 2024.

Man Utd keen on Joshua Kimmich

According to reports from Spain, Manchester United are keen to sign Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich in 2024, who is also being eyed by their rivals Liverpool. The outlet claim that Manchester City and Barcelona have been keen on the Germany international in the past; however, they won't go to insane lengths to land his services and United could make an offer next summer.

Joshua Kimmich key statistics in 2023/24 - Bundesliga (Sofascore) Accurate passes per game 70.7 (90%) Tackles won per game 2.0 Balls recovered per game 6.3 Expected assists 3.56 Big chances created 3 Average match rating 7.37/10

Versatile Kimmich is out of contract at the Allianz Arena in 2025 so could be sold on this summer if he doesn't renew his deal at the Bundesliga giants in light of the danger they would face of prospectively losing him on a free transfer.

Labelled "phenomenal" by Jose Mourinho, the Rottweil-born utility man has made 20 appearances in all competitions this season, registering one goal and six assists in the process (Kimmich statistics - Transfermarkt).

Manchester United are no stranger to a statement signing, though if they were able to pull off the capture of Kimmich it could be lauded as, on paper, an impressive deal for the Red Devils.