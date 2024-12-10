Manchester United suffered their second consecutive Premier League defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford.

After a good start to Ruben Amorim’s reign, unbeaten in his first three games, United have stuttered recently and questions have once again been asked about the quality of the squad at his disposal.

There is no doubt a major rebuild is required at Old Trafford and with the sudden departure of sporting director Dan Ashworth, transfer plans could have been made that little bit more difficult for the Portuguese boss.

One area that has been identified as needing major strengthening is that of the centre forward position. Manchester United have scored just 19 Premier League goals this season, a record only worsened by four clubs: Everton, Crystal Palace, Ipswich and Southampton.

It seems a goalscorer could well be on the January wishlist.

Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund replacement lined up

Rasmus Hojlund has struggled to improve on his first season in English football scoring just five goals in all competitions this season. Joshua Zirkzee has also found life hard in his first season at the club, scoring just three times including an opening day winner over Fulham.

These low numbers from their strikers have been a major factor in Manchester United struggling for goals this term and that may have caused boss Amorim to go looking for reinforcements.

According to reports in Italy, via TEAMtalk, United are plotting a January move to sign Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen, who is believed to have a £62m break clause in his loan contract from Napoli.

It is believed Napoli would like to raise some funds in January to bolster their own Serie A title charge and Osimhen has openly admitted he would like to play in the Premier League.

Osimhen stated: "I am working so hard to achieve my dream of playing in the Premier League one day."

Osimhen one of Europe's sharpest shooters

Osimhen is regarded as a "world-class" striker by Jose Mourinho and his numbers and style of play may just be exactly what Man United are looking for in order to turn around their fortunes.

In comparison to United's current striking options, Osimhen is a clear upgrade on Zirkzee and Hojlund - outperforming the pair in many of the major striking metrics.

Osimhen v Zirkzee and Hojlund 24/25 Stats Osimhen Zirkzee Hojlund Goals 7 3 2 Goals & Assists per 90 1.38 0.61 0.3 Shots per 90 6.06 2.27 1.04 Shots on target per 90 2.34 1.21 0.59 Fouls drawn 14 2 10 Stats via FBref

It is clear to see that not only is Osimhen outscoring both United strikers but is also creating more chances with higher goals and assists per 90 and a significantly higher number of attempts at goal per game.

Furthermore, Osimhen interestingly draws more fouls than Zirkzee and Hojlund, highlighting his ability to be a focal point in attack and lead the line on his own - something both of Amorim's current options have come under fire for.

Many have recognised that Man United have struggled to replace Robin van Persie since his departure from the club back in 2015. Lots of different strikers have come in and out the door at Old Trafford since, many with differing success. None, however, quite matched the 26 goal Premier League campaign he had in the north west.

Man United strikers since 2015 Player Appearances Goals Assists Odion Ighalo 23 5 1 Wout Weghorst 31 2 3 Edison Cavani 59 19 6 Romelu Lukaku 96 42 12 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 53 29 10 Stats via Transfermarkt

With Osimhen's record at Napoli standing at 133 appearances, 76 goals and 18 assists, it is clear that the Nigerian striker would certainly hold his own should he walk through the famous Old Trafford doors.