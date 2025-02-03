Manchester United are keen on signing a £50 million ace who has scored at Old Trafford this season, according to a recent report.

Man Utd transfer news

In what looked like a busy end to the transfer window for the Red Devils, it may now turn into a quiet end, as there appears to be no transfers in the pipeline for the Premier League side. Man United have seen Marcus Rashford and Antony leave the club in recent days, and while Patrick Dorgu has arrived as a replacement for Antony, United were hoping to bring in one for Rashford.

INEOS was in talks with Bayern Munich over a possible deal for Mathys Tel, who is open to leaving the German giants in search of regular first-team football. United were hoping to get the Frenchman on a loan deal with a possible option to buy, but Bayern wanted to sell Tel on a permanent basis, and therefore, a deal was deemed off. However, Nathan Salt of The Daily Mail has reported that United are still looking to sign Tel if a deal can be agreed upon between now and the deadline.

As well as Tel, United also had Aston Villa’s Leon Bailey under consideration as a replacement for Rashford. Bailey has been in and out of the side, and he was one of a few players identified as a potential option for United, but since then, a move from United for Bailey has been ruled out.

Man Utd eyeing move to sign £50m ace

While United look to possibly find a late replacement for Rashford, according to a report from Spain, Man Utd also have their eyes on signing Dean Huijsen from AFC Bournemouth.

The report states that as well as United, French champions Paris Saint-Germain are also keen on signing the young central defender. The 19-year-old, who only joined the Cherries in the summer, has attracted transfer interest after his impressive performances in the English top flight. Huijsen is seen as a long-term investment by people at Old Trafford, as he can complement their defence, and Ruben Amorim is keen for his side to bring the Spain under-21 international to the club, as he trusts his potential to adapt to his style.

PSG are said to be willing to make a substantial investment to sign the defender, and it could cost both them and United as much as £50 million to sign Huijsen, as that is the price tag Bournemouth have placed on the player.

Dean Huijsen's 24/25 Premier League stats Apps 18 Starts 13 Goals 2 Key passes 0.6 Clean sheets 5 Interceptions per game 1.6 Tackles per game 1.3 Balls recovered per 90 3.6 Clearances per 90 4.4

Huijsen is under contract at Bournemouth until 2030, so the Cherries are under no time scale to sell the player, meaning an attractive offer will have to be made to tempt the club into selling. It has been an impressive campaign for the young defender so far, a highlight being scoring in the 3-0 win over United at Old Trafford earlier this season.

The Red Devils may see Huijsen as the ideal defensive reinforcement, as he can compete and learn from the likes of Leny Yoro, Lisandro Martínez, Harry Maguire and Mathijs de Ligt.