If there is one area of their side that they could look to revamp this season, Manchester United could well overhaul their midfield. It was a very frustrating season in 2023/24, and their midfield might well need to change in order to provide them with a better platform for the new term.

There are three of United’s midfielders who are seemingly guaranteed to stay at the club beyond this season. Firstly, captain Bruno Fernandes will stay, despite interest from clubs in Europe including PSG, and from Saudi Arabia. Mason Mount will also likely stay, despite a tough, injury-hit first season at Old Trafford, as will his compatriot Kobbie Mainoo, who burst onto the scene last campaign and is now a crucial player.

In terms of players who could leave, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay are all at risk of being sold. It was confirmed by the Daily Mail in April that all three could depart the club. Donny van de Beek has already gone, and Sofyan Amrabat’s loan expired in June.

With all these changes in the centre of the park, United will no doubt need to strengthen in midfield. Recently, they have been linked with one player who could add quality strength and depth.

Man Utd target Ligue 1 midfielder

The player in question here is AS Monaco and France international midfielder Youssouf Fofana. The 25-year-old has been a crucial player for his club side and has now been to two major tournaments with France. He is now wanted by clubs across Europe this summer.

According to a report from Dharmesh Sheth, a highly reputable journalist for Sky Sports, Fofana is one of the players who United are “looking at in the central midfield area”, along with the likes of Manuel Ugarte, Martin Zubimendi and former loanee Amrabat.

However, the Red Devils are not the only side in the race for the experienced France international. Italian giants AC Milan are also thought to be keen on bringing him to the club, and according to Italian news outlet Calcio Mercato, are thought to have agreed on personal terms with Fofana.

With regards to the price, it is believed that the Rossoneri had a bid of £10.1m plus add-ons was rejected. Instead, Monaco are likely to accept a bid of around £16.9m, after initially requesting £21m for the Frenchman. With sales, this is a figure that United are likely to be able to meet.

How Fofana compares to Ugarte

Fofana was a vital player for Monaco last summer, playing 32 times in Ligue 1, grabbing four goals and four assists. He is a destroyer in midfield, a tough tackling ball-winner who is also a wonderful ball-carrier and a good progressive passer. That is a real feature of Fofana's game, that can go unnoticed, but he screens the back four very well, often winning the ball back and then looking to progress play forward.

Football analyst Ben Mattinson described the midfielder as a "monster" in the middle of the park, and this is certainly reflected in how the 25-year-old plays, given he is such a tenacious ball-winner.

He could prove to be a great alternative to Ugarte in the centre of the park for the Red Devils. United are thought to be targeting the Uruguayan but are put off by his price, with PSG wanting £59m. Both players are tenacious ball-winners, although Ugarte is a more aggressive, front-footed player out of possession. He is similar in many ways to N'Golo Kante, in how front-footed he is when looking to win the ball back for his side.

In terms of their FBref stats off the ball, the PSG midfielder averages 6.42 tackles and interceptions per 90 minutes, compared to Fofana’s average of 3.27 tackles and interceptions. However, it is far closer when it comes to ball recoveries, with the Monaco midfielder averaging 7.67 per 90 and Ugarte just pipping him with 8.42.

A ball recovery is defined by the number of loose balls recovered by a player.

Fofana vs. Ugarte defensive stats 2023/24 Stat (per 90) Fofana Ugarte Tackles and interceptions 3.27 6.42 Blocks 1.17 1.26 Clearances 1.03 1.16 Aerial duel win % 51.5% 53.8% Ball recoveries 7.67 8.42 Stats from Fbref

Where Fofana’s quality does shine through over Ugarte is with the ball. He averages 8.3 progressive passes per 90 and 1.77 progressive carries, whereas the Uruguayan midfielder completes half the amount of progressive passes on average, with 4.05 and just 0.74 progressive carries each game.

Why Fofana could be perfect for Mainoo

With that in mind, Fofana could also be the dream partner for Mainoo. The young England international thrives in the middle and final thirds, and having Fofana screening behind him, plus kickstarting attacks with his progressive play, could reduce the defensive responsibility on his young shoulders.

The 19-year-old is also a wonderful ball carrier, who glides past players with ease, able to ride tackles so well and slalom past defenders like they are not there. In fact, last season, the young midfielder averaged 2.70 attempted take-ons and completed 1.46 of those, which ranked him in the top 9% and 8% of midfielders in Europe respectively, as per FBref.

Having someone like Fofana covering behind would allow Mainoo to play much higher, operating in between the lines rather than having to start attacks deeper and carry forward to start United’s attacks. Instead, this is a role Fofana can fulfil.

For a fee of £21m at the most, this could surely be a dream signing for United. Not only is he a cheaper alternative to Ugarte, but he would also allow Mainoo to get further forward, providing excellent cover to the youngster and reducing his defensive responsibility.

It could certainly be a shrewd piece of business from the Red Devils.