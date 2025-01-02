Since Ruben Amorim arrived, he has implemented an entirely new system, playing a 3-4-2-1, using three central defenders, and using wing-backs instead of natural full-backs and wingers.

However, with the current composition of Manchester United’s squad, the Portuguese coach has had to get experimental with his selection, starting more defensive full-back options as wingbacks, or even tasking natural wingers to take the extra defensive responsibility such as Amad Diallo.

But with the transfer window now open, many would expect the Red Devils to acquire a better-suited wingback option for their left side, someone who can fulfil the role to its maximum potential.

Man United keen on signing PSG star

According to reports from Pete Hall for the i paper, Manchester United are interested in PSG star, Nuno Mendes, and the Portuguese defender is also keen on being reunited with Amorim at Manchester United. The reports also suggest talks over a new deal at PSG recently broke down, which could make a deal more feasible.

However, it is likely United will have to make sales in order to bring players through the door, with big names such as Marcus Rashford potential players who could leave in the upcoming transfer window.

The 22-year-old full-back has made 16 appearances for PSG so far this season, scoring two goals, providing two assists and totalling 1,257 minutes played, displaying the attacking output Amorim is after from his wide defenders.

Nuno Mendes vs Diogo Dalot comparison

In the absence of Luke Shaw, Amorim has had few left wing-back solutions, the most common of which has been Diogo Dalot starting on his unnatural side. Another option has been Tyrell Malacia, who returned from a long-term injury which had kept him out for 499 days (missing 70 matches).

Your changes have been saved Transfer Focus Mega money deals, controversial moves and big-name flops. This is the home of transfer news and opinion across Football FanCast.

With the common injuries to Shaw and Malacia, picking up Mendes from PSG, who has been described as "one of, if not, the best LB in the world" by data analyst Ben Mattinson, would see Amorim finally able to fully rely on his left wingback for the output required in all phases of play.

Mendes vs Dalot comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Mendes Dalot Goals 0.05 0.03 Assists 0.20 0.07 Progressive Carries 3.41 1.69 Progressive Passes 7.83 3.76 Shots Total 1.09 0.75 Key Passes 0.78 0.89 Shot-Creating Actions 3.64 2.32 Tackles 2.09 2.28 Interceptions 0.90 1.27 Stats taken from FBref

When you compare Mendes with Dalot, you can see the extra attacking quality he could add to the side, whilst not losing the defensive qualities that the latter brings. The PSG star averages more shots per 90, more progressive actions by far (both carries and passes), and averages more shot-creating actions per 90.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

Not only are the underlying attacking metrics better, but his output of 0.05 goals per 90 and 0.20 assists per 90 is also better, and this is whilst playing in a back four, with slightly less attacking responsibility than he would have in Amorim's United system.

Adding a direct wing-back who can provide width, and knows the role Amorim wants from him already, would see the overall quality increase within the system, as many can clearly see currently, the new boss is struggling to get a tune out of certain players in new roles.