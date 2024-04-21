Manchester United are interested in signing a Champions League-winning ace who Jurgen Klopp has called "super" in the past, according to a new transfer claim.

Man Utd eyeing signings in key areas

After a disappointing season overall, it is clear that this summer needs to be a memorable one in the transfer market at Old Trafford, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to fund some important pieces of business.

In truth, United may need strengthening all over the pitch, with some of their centre-backs and midfielders ageing, including Raphael Varane, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen. In wide attacking areas, additional quality is also needed, with Antony and Marcus Rashford struggling this season.

The Red Devils are reportedly interested in signing Juventus centre-back Gleison Bremer, with the club now "increasingly insistent" about striking a deal for him, and the Brazilian could be a dominant addition to the back-line. Alongside him, Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite is also considered a good option to come in.

There is also a chance that United could hijack Barcelona's move for RB Leipzig forward Dani Olmo before the start of next season, seeing him as a versatile attacking choice to add to Erik ten Hag's squad. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise could be the subject of a fight between United and Manchester City this summer, with both clubs interested in snapping him up.

While younger players are needed moving forward, in terms of looking at the long-term picture, it looks as though the Red Devils could sign a hugely experienced player, too.

Man Utd eyeing "super" Champions League winner

According to a report from Spain, Manchester United are interested in signing Real Madrid centre-back Nacho in the summer transfer window. Inter Milan and Juventus are also keen on acquiring his signature, ahead of his contract expiring at the end of this season.

In many ways, this rumour comes as a surprise, considering the Spaniard is now 34 years of age, and the signings of fellow Madrid veterans Varane and Casemiro haven't necessarily paid off handsomely.

That being said, Nacho is still going strong as a player, helping Madrid knock Manchester City out of the Champions League earlier this week, including scoring a penalty in their shootout triumph at the Etihad. He is a five-time Champions League winner, which is an incredible record, and while he hasn't always been a regular starter in that time, he has proven to be an invaluable squad player.

The 24-time capped Spain international has also been described as a "super" player by Klopp in the past, which is high praise from one of the biggest managers in the game, so there are clear positives.

If Nacho was brought in as a squad figure, with a younger option such as Bremer also arriving as more of a key man, there could be sense in signing him, but if he is seen as someone who will start every week, that may come with plenty of risk, given his age.