Manchester United are set for a busy summer transfer window, as it has emerged that they want to sign three more players on top of Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, according to journalist David Ornstein.

Manchester United want Jarrad Branthwaite

Manchester United's 2024 summer transfer window looks to be in full swing following the news that the club were set to keep Erik ten Hag on as their manager heading into the 2024/25 campaign. The Dutchman was only able to guide the Red Devils to an 8th-place finish in the Premier League last season and will need to kick on this time around if he is to maintain his position in the Old Trafford dugout.

One of Manchester United's main problem areas last season was their defence. The Red Devils let in 58 goals in 38 league matches across 2023/24. In comparison, Manchester City and Arsenal conceded 34 and 29 respectively. As a result, it is clear that United need to shore up their backline if they are to return to the top of the English game and end what will be a 12-year wait for another league title.

In a bid to solve their defensive woes, Manchester United are reportedly targeting Everton and England centre-back, Jarrad Branthwaite. Earlier this week, it was claimed that Man Utd have agreed personal terms with Branthwaite over an Old Trafford transfer, with a contract worth between £150-160k per week on the table. However, the transfer fee looks set to be an issue, with Everton having already knocked back a £45m bid as they hold out for around £65-70m to allow the 21-year-old to depart Goodison Park.

Manchester United want to sign 3 players alongside Jarrad Branthwaite

Despite potentially having to spend big money on Branthwaite this summer, United are seemingly looking to get a few more names through the door before the transfer window slams shut later this summer.

This news comes via reliable journalist David Ornstein, who told The Athletic FC podcast that the Premier League giants want a centre-back, a midfielder and a striker - while a move for a left-back could also transpire.

"They want a centre-back, they want a midfielder, they want a striker," Ornstein said, via Football365. "There may be a need for a left-back.

"So there’s work to be done, and now comes the moment where they need to crack on with that. We know they like Branthwaite. They wanted [Benjamin] Sesko, but, obviously, they were probably never at the front of the queue for him and he’s now staying at Leipzig, so they’ll have to look elsewhere."

Ornstein does not give too much away when it comes to specific targets, but Man Utd have already been linked with a number of names who fit the criteria. Hoffenheim striker Maximilian Beier, Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka and Lille centre-back Leny Yoro are all said to be of interest to the club.