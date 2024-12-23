Manchester United have now earmarked a trio of stars for potential January transfers as they look to strengthen Ruben Amorim's squad for the second half of the season, a new report has claimed.

Manchester United remain consistently inconsistent

After a promising start to Ruben Amorim's reign at Old Trafford, the Red Devils have reverted to type in recent weeks. A 3-0 loss against Bournemouth at Old Trafford left them 13th in the Premier League, the first time that they have ever spent Christmas in the bottom half of the table.

With more losses than wins this season, they also have a negative goal difference and were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Tottenham in midweek, leaving them with just the Europa League and FA Cup left to play for this season.

Owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe summed up their fall from grace at the beginning of December, explaining: "Manchester United has become mediocre, it is supposed to be one of the best football clubs in the world."

In Numbers: Manchester United's mediocrity in 2024/25 Stat Premier League rank Position 13th 13th Goals scored 21 16th Goals conceded 22 8th Goal difference -1 13th Wins 6 12th Yearly wage bill £181.9m 3rd

Changes are inevitable, and they have already begun. Marcus Rashford seems certain to be a high-profile casualty of Amorim's arrival, with the Englishman left out of the squad for a third consecutive game by the new Manchester United boss and publicly admitting he was seeking a fresh start. Now, they are reportedly set to make even more changes in January.

United target audacious triple transfer in January

That comes courtesy of a shock report from Spain, which claims that the Red Devils are ready to back Amorim to the tune of almost £150m in the January transfer window, with three players in their crosshairs.

First among those is Southampton teenager Tyler Dibling, who has risen to prominence this season and who United are thought to want to add to their ranks. As per the report, Southampton are asking for £30m to part ways with the academy talent, who has been their sole shining light this season but could be available even more cheaply should they be relegated, a fate that looks overwhelmingly likely.

Then, the Red Devils also want to upgrade at both ends of the pitch. In goal, they are eyeing up a move for Borussia Dortmund's 'world class' goalkeeper Gregor Kobel. It is claimed that the German side are "asking for 70 million euros" [£58m] but that United are "willing to invest" that sum in the 27-year-old.

And in a bid to fix their goalscoring issues, Manchester United also want to raid Sporting CP for "world class" forward Viktor Gyokeres, who the report claims would cost a further €75 million (£62.2m).

Of these moves, Dibling's perhaps appears the most likely, with Kobel an ever-present for Dortmund this season and Amorim having promised upon arrival that he would not sign any players from his former club in the January transfer window.

In truth though, all three deals seem unlikely to take place in the middle of the season, and seem more likely to be summer transfers if they were to happen at all.