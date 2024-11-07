Manchester United are “determined” to sign a £10 million-a-year target and they are willing to offer a huge deal to the player to get it done, according to a new report. There are always plenty of rumours around possible arrivals at Old Trafford, but that has intensified in the last week as the appointment of Ruben Amorim has been confirmed.

Man Utd transfer news

The United boss doesn’t start his job until next Monday, and any players arriving or leaving cannot happen until January, but it appears as though INEOS are getting their ducks in a row and are shortlisting players they are interested in ahead of the New Year and next summer.

Jarrad Branthwaite was a player of extreme interest to United during the summer, as they had two bids worth up to £50 million rejected by Everton. Now, according to a new report, United are plotting a fresh offer for Branthwaite, as they believe he would be the perfect fit in Amorim’s 3-4-3 system.

This comes after it was reported that Harry Maguire is keen to reject any January transfers and fight for his place at Old Trafford. The 31-year-old is in the final year of his contract at United, and there is no indication that he will be offered a new deal, but he is set to reject any approaches in January and fight for his place, as the club do have the option to extend his deal by 12 months, and he believes that could happen.

Signing a new centre-back may be a priority for Amorim, but signing a new left-back or left-wing back seems more urgent, and therefore, that may explain why they are keen to land this £10 million-a-year player.

Man Utd plan to win race for Alphonso Davies

According to reports in Spain relayed by Football365, Manchester United are “determined” to sign Alphonso Davies by offering him a “huge deal”. The Bayern Munich defender is in the final year of his contract, and it looks unlikely he will sign a new one in Germany, meaning he can sign a pre-contract agreement with United in January to leave for free in the summer.

The Canada international, who earns £10m-a-year in Germany, has been at Bayern Munich since January 2019, when he joined from MLS side Vancouver. Davies has been an excellent signing for the German heavyweights, as shown last season, where he scored two goals and recorded six assists in 29 Bundesliga games.

The report states that United are determined to beat Real Madrid to the signing of the left-back. The Spanish giants are still considered the favourites to sign Davies, but the Red Devils want to “steal him” from the European champions.

Alphonso Davies' Bayern Munich stats Apps 208 Goals 11 Assists 34

It goes on to add that United’s growing interest in the defender could change Madrid’s chances of securing Davies’ signature. The Bayern Munich man is described as a “dream signing” for the Premier League side, and therefore, they are willing to offer him a huge deal to get a deal over the line.

Matthijs de Ligt and Antony currently earn similar salaries to Davies, so while there were intially reports that INEOS could turn to a cheaper option like Ben Chilwell, they certainly have a spot in their current wage structure for the speedy star if they decide he's their top target.