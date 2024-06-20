Chelsea have agreed to pay £60 million for a "wonderful" player after holding talks with his agents, and they've moved ahead of Man Utd in the race to sign him this summer as a result.

Maresca set for busy summer as Chelsea hold negotiations for forwards

Fabrizio Romano has tipped Chelsea to have a busy summer transfer window, following their appointment of Enzo Maresca to replace the departed Mauricio Pochettino.

They've already put pen to paper on a deal for defender Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer from Fulham, who will come in to help fill the void left by Thiago Silva's exit, but Chelsea are now turning their attention towards signing a forward or two.

Maresca's side, as widely reported, have been locked in talks to sign Jhon Duran from Aston Villa. Chelsea are in ongoing negotiations over a deal for Duran, but are believed to be stalling the move due to Villa's demands.

Jhon Duran's best league games for Aston Villa last season Match Rating (WhoScored) Aston Vila 3-3 Chelsea 8.36 Aston Villa 3-1 Crystal Palace 7.48 Aston Villa 4-0 Liverpool 7.38 Man City 4-1 Aston Villa 6.90 Aston Villa 3-2 Burnley 6.80

They could even walk away from the Colombian and pursue other targets, with RB Leipzig star Lois Openda emerging as an alternative to Duran for Chelsea. Amid their pursuit of a striker, whether it be Duran, Openda or another name, they're also reportedly pushing to sign Crystal Palace star Michael Olise.

The 22-year-old, upon returning from a season-delaying injury last term, racked up an impressive 10 goals and six assists in 19 Premier League appearances. Olise's top-flight pedigree has been highlighted on a consistent basis at Selhurst Park, with former manager Roy Hodgson calling the player an "enormous talent".

“In the first-half he was a figure on the right but he wasn’t creating chances or showing aggression in his play. In the second-half he got it all right in both defence and attack and he showed what a wonderful player he is," said Hodgson on Olise after a performance against Leeds in 2023.

“I have seen him for 10 days less than I have seen the others. What I make of him is that I think he is an enormous talent – he has got a great possibility to have a wonderful career and a wonderful future. We can only hope we at Crystal Palace can give him that platform.”

Chelsea agree to pay £60 million for Olise in warning to Man Utd

As per Foot Mercato, a very promising update has come to light on his potential move to Stamford Bridge. Indeed, Chelsea have been locked in talks with the player's representatives, but Man Utd are also in the picture and named as one of the "serious candidates" to sign him.

However, the Red Devils are now in real danger of missing out on him. Foot Mercato say that United don't want to pay the attacker's price tag, and this has put Maresca's side in pole position. By contrast, Chelsea have agreed to pay £60 million to sign Olise this summer - a figure which Erik ten Hag and co don't want to meet. The Blues appear to hold all the cards as things stand, and it will come as good news for their new manager.