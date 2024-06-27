This summer, plenty of movement will occur at Manchester United now that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS can get to work.

Incomings and outgoings are guaranteed to occur, but there’s a handful of players who won’t be going anywhere, including Kobbie Mainoo and Lisandro Martinez.

The duo are integral parts of Erik ten Hag’s team, and they are two players that the Dutch coach will be desperate to build around next season.

However, with the fantastic duo in mind, let’s take a look at a Man Utd player who earns far more than them, despite not having a future at Old Trafford.

Jadon Sancho’s time is up at Man United

According to a report from The Mirror, Jadon Sancho could very well be on the move this summer, especially after Ten Hag remains at the club.

It’s said that United are ‘attempting to move him on’ before next season, but their £50m asking price is too steep for most clubs.

This means that the Red Devils may have to give in to a loan move, which is why Barcelona are interested in signing the English winger.

As per Spanish outlet Sport, via The Mirror, Sancho’s high wage demands could prove to be an issue even in the event of a loan deal.

What Man Utd pay Jadon Sancho

It’s fair to say that the signing of Sancho for £73m back in 2021 has been nothing short of a disaster, pretty much from day one.

However, it was last season when things took a turn for the worse, with the winger being banished from first-team training because of a social media post following his absence from the matchday squad against Arsenal.

Sancho’s refusal to apologise meant that he was sent on loan to Borussia Dortmund in January, where he helped his former aide reach the Champions League final.

Throughout his time back at Signal Iduna Park, the “disappointing” flop, as dubbed by football creator Liam Canning, played 21 times, scoring three goals and providing three assists in the process.

Man Utd's Highest Earning Current Attackers Player Weekly Salary 1. Marcus Rashford £300k 2. Antony £200k 3. Jadon Sancho £195k 4. Rasmus Hojlund £85k 5. Alejandro Garnacho £50k Via Capology

Nonetheless, despite making just 21 Premier League starts in the last two campaigns, Sancho is still one of the highest earners at Man United according to Capology.

As you can see, the 24-year-old is currently receiving an income of £195k-per-week, which equates to £10.1m per year without adding his bonuses of around £5.2m per year.

Sancho is still contracted to the Red Devils until 2026, which puts them in a rather difficult position due to his salary being so high.

For context, his wage is £75k more per week than Martinez and almost ten times more than Mainoo’s £20k per week, and unlike Sancho, they will be at the club next season.

In the current United squad right now, only Antony and Marcus Rashford are on a higher wage than the number 25, which means the likes of Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho both earn significantly less.

Overall, the signing of Sancho has been a true howler from Man Utd, and the only way Ratcliffe can fix the situation is to let the attacker leave this summer.