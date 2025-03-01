It has been a really poor season for Manchester United. The Red Devils are fighting hard to even finish in the top half of the Premier League table, and are surely set for their lowest-ever finish since its inception in the 1992/93 campaign.

Should Ruben Amorim’s side finish outside of the top ten, it will be the first time that has happened since 1988/89, when they finished 11th in the first division. Their lowest Premier League finish came last term, under Erik ten Hag, when the 13-time Premier League champions finished eighth.

They could certainly do with some inspiration this season to drag themselves up the league. Perhaps they wish some of their former players performing well in the Premier League could be on hand to help.

Former United players who are shining this season

One of the former United players who is standing out in the top flight this term is winger Anthony Elanga. He is now into his second season at Nottingham Forest and is thriving in a side managed superbly by Nuno Espirito Santo.