Manchester United have been backed to launch an audacious move for a winger who has already had three spells in the Premier League, according to reports.

Man Utd chasing Joshua Zirkzee deal

There is an increasing possibility that Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee becomes Manchester United's first signing of the summer, but they will have to fight off competition to land the Bologna forward for Erik ten Hag.

As per Sky Sports, the Red Devils have "made it clear" that they are willing to meet the striker's €40m (£33m) release clause this summer, and are now in talks with his representatives, led by super agent Kia Joorabchian.

Joshua Zirkzee's Serie A season Appearances 34 Goals 11 Assists 4 Shots on target per 90 0.95 Key passes per 90 1.40 Mins per goal/assist 184

They are not safe yet though, with other clubs still circling for the forward. AC Milan remain a threat, having been the first club to show interest in the striker. Meanwhile, Juventus are also among those keen on the striker, having already taken Bologna's manager this summer and now considering a move to reunite the two.

Meanwhile, recent reports have also linked Liverpool with an audacious late move for the striker, though given Cody Gakpo's improvement and the presence of Darwin Nunez a move seems tricky for the Reds to pull off. As it stands, all signs point to Manchester United and Sir Jim Ratcliffe being the furthest advanced and leading the race, which leaves it likely that Zirkzee could be stepping out at Old Trafford on a regular basis next season.

But United aren't willing to stop there when it comes to bolstering their attack.

Man Utd willing to bid for Lookman

Now, an audacious report from Italian outlet CalcioMercato [via Sport Witness] has credited Manchester United as one of several Premier League sides tracking Ademola Lookman.

The Nigerian forward had difficult Premier League spells with Everton, Fulham and Leicester City, grabbing 11 goals across three seasons, but has been rejuvenated with Atalanta.

He scored a hat-trick to help them beat Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final and inflict Xabi Alonso's only defeat of the campaign and grabbed 11 goals and eight assists in 33 Serie A outings to help the Bergamo side into a spot in next season's Champions League.

It is form that has reportedly caught the eye, with the report claiming all of Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United are chasing him. To ward that off, Atalanta have slapped a hefty €60m price tag on his head (£50.7m), but even that is doing little to sway the trio.

Indeed, it is claimed that all three sides are "willing to make an offer" close to that mark in a bid to bring the 26-year-old back to the Premier League.

It seems a fanciful claim, with Chelsea and Liverpool both already well stocked in the wide departments and Manchester United seemingly looking elsewhere as things stand after making an early move for centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite and now being linked with a move for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

Meanwhile, Lookman is down to the final two years of his £37,000 a week deal with Atalanta, and as a result, £50m to land him would seem an excessive sum. Signing Lookman would seemingly be a continuation of transfer strategies of old, rather than the new streamlined model that Ratcliffe is hoping to bring about.