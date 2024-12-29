In an attempt to sharpen what has been a fairly blunt attack at times this season, Manchester United are now reportedly willing to offer as much as £66m to sign a reinforcement who just embarrassed Andre Onana.

Man Utd transfer news

It would be an understatement to suggest that Manchester United desperately need reinforcements. The Red Devils ditched Erik ten Hag for Ruben Amorim and the former Sporting Club boss has been given reality check after reality check ever since. Switching to his favoured 3-4-2-1 system, the new manager is quickly learning just who is capable of keeping up and just who he'll likely show the door to, having already exiled Marcus Rashford.

Clearly not a fan of the forward, Amorim could yet receive an instant replacement for Rashford as soon as the January transfer window, with one impressive name already reportedly eyed.

According to reports in Spain, Manchester United are now willing to offer €80m (£66m) to sign Matheus Cunha in 2025, but face competition from Paris Saint-Germain in the race to land the Wolverhampton Wanderers star.

The Red Devils' interest should come as no surprise, given their need for a clinical goalscorer who suits Amorim's system and just how ready Cunha seems for his first big move since the Atletico Madrid days. Whether Manchester United can lure Wolves into a sale remains to be seen, however.

The Brazilian will need no introduction to the Old Trafford faithful if he does arrive next year, of course, after playing a starring role in Wolves' recent 2-0 win over Manchester United.

"Special" Cunha could solve Man Utd problem

If Amorim wants to use the power of Rasmus Hojlund to replicate the role that Viktor Gyokeres excelled in during his time at Sporting, then having a player like Cunha to play behind the forward could prove to be the key to finally unlocking goals galore at Manchester United.

The Brazilian may well be an instant upgrade on Joshua Zirkzee and his arrival would undoubtedly come as a relief to Onana, who was recently left embarrassed when Cunha scored straight from a corner on the way to a famous victory over the Red Devils.

It has not taken the Wolves star long to impress Vitor Pereira either, with the new manager recently telling reporters as relayed by the official Premier League website: "He is a special player. He can do things that can make the difference in small details.

"We try his corner because we want the swing inside to explore this. But you can work a lot and in the end nothing happens. With this kind of player this can happen. I think it is not about work, it is about quality, his individual quality.

"Matheus Cunha is a player, in my opinion, who can reach high standards in this league. I hope not [elsewhere] because we need him."