Amid the arrivals of Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee, Manchester United are now reportedly ready to send a particular transfer flop out on loan this summer in a repeat of Jadon Sancho's move last season.

Man Utd transfer news

It's been a solid summer at Old Trafford so far, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe's reign already impressing. The Red Devils welcomed Zirkzee to kickstart their transfer business after the Dutchman impressed at Champions League-qualifying Bologna in Serie A last season. United then turned their attention to reinforcing their backline with arguably one of the best young centre-backs in European football - signing Yoro for a reported £52m.

After officially signing for the club, Yoro told Manchester United's website: "Signing for a club with the stature and ambition of Manchester United so early in my career is an incredible honour. Since my first conversations with the club, they set out a clear plan for how I can develop in Manchester as part of this exciting project, and showed a lot of care for me and my family."

However, as one star emerges, one flop could be set to leave. According to Mark Ogden of ESPN, Manchester United are now willing to let Antony leave on loan this summer if clubs are willing to pay his £70k-a-week wage. The winger arrived in 2023 for a reported £81m, but may now go down as one the Premier League's most expensive flops following a spell to forget at Old Trafford.

The winger may be hoping to enjoy a similar loan spell just as Jadon Sancho did last season at Borussia Dortmund, where he showed glimpses of his best form and helped the German club reach the Champions League final, where they lost to Real Madrid.

"Fighter" Antony needs summer move

A player who showed plenty of potential at Ajax, Antony simply hasn't been good enough at Manchester United and looks destined to follow in the footsteps of previous transfer flops such as Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku. The Brazilian is far from the first young player to struggle at Old Trafford and he may not be the last player to leave before enjoying the success that many believed was set to come in the Premier League.

Antony for Manchester United Stats (via Transfermarkt) Appearances 82 Goals 11 Assists 5

Even throughout his poor form, Erik ten Hag has continuously backed Antony, saying via Metro last season: "There is also the team, first, the team is not playing well, when they don’t bring him the balls, again, I’m also responsible for that.

"But, obviously, also, there’s a lot of noise and that dropped his levels. He can do better, but all the players can do better. Antony is also a fighter, he has the confidence, he is brave, I am confident he will bring the performance that [shows] he is the right player for us."

Selling Antony this summer would show a ruthless side to Ten Hag amid the Dutchman's recent contract renewal off the back of a disappointing campaign last time out, while the emergence of the likes of Alejandro Garnacho perhaps allows room for United to make do without the Brazilian.