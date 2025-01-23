Still searching for key reinforcements to truly get the Ruben Amorim era kickstarted, Manchester United are now reportedly willing to submit an opening offer to sign a former Manchester City academy star.

Man Utd transfer news

Manchester United's wishlist is almost as long as their list of disappointing defeats throughout what has been yet another campaign to forget. Even amid glimpses of quality under Amorim, the Red Devils have largely remained uninspiring and sit closer to the Premier League relegation zone than they do to any form of European qualification.

So, whilst the new manager may receive criticism for his verdict that his side could be the worst in the club's history, the stats hardly paint a contrasting picture.

If the former Sporting Club boss is to turn things around then reinforcements are simply a must this month, with the likes of Patrick Dorgu already threatening to steal the headlines alongside a former Manchester City man.

According to reports in Spain, Manchester United are now willing to submit a significant opening offer to sign Brahim Diaz from Real Madrid in what would be the second City academy graduate they've signed in recent years after previously welcoming Jadon Sancho.

In pursuit of the Madrid man, the Red Devils will hope that he makes a far greater impact than big-money flop Sancho ever did if they manage to secure his signature.

What should push those at Old Trafford towards the winger, who can also play as an attacking midfielder, is that Amorim reportedly personally likes the Morocco international and may, therefore, find an ideal role for him in his struggling side.

"Fantastic" Diaz suits Amorim's Man Utd system

Still just 25 years old, Diaz has already enjoyed quite the journey. Leaving Manchester City for Real Madrid in 2019, the winger left on loan to AC Milan twice in two successful spells which ended with a Serie A title to his name in the 2021/22 campaign. Now, despite finally playing a part at Real Madrid, his role often comes from the bench in what is a waste of his talents.

It's a situation that Manchester United should be looking to take full advantage of, given how Diaz would slot straight into their new 3-4-2-1 system. The formation, which plays two number 10s, is yet to click at Old Trafford but Diaz could play a part in changing that alongside Bruno Fernandes in those two attacking midfield roles.

A move away from Madrid would certainly place the former Manchester City man in the spotlight once again, where he previously earned the praise of the legendary Allesandro Nesta at AC Milan.

The iconic defender told reporters as relayed by One Football in 2023: "Diaz has these fantastic plays in tight spaces… I’m sorry for him to have this problem, deciding between Milan and Real Madrid that is."